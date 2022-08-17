US President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, ushering in a new decade of $370 billion in climate and energy spending.From pv magazine USA US President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 into law, marking the largest climate and energy spending package in US history. The massive energy, climate, and tax bill includes $600 billion in spending, $370 billion of which is dedicated to supporting renewable energy and climate resilience. The IRA mandates a nationwide reduction of carbon emissions by roughly 40% in 2030. The policy package is also aimed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...