Partinc Capital invests in Finnish SaaS company Seidat

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish investment company Partinc Capital AB invests in the Finnish SaaS company Seidat. Seidat is a cloud-based sales platform that enables a smooth sales flow through interactive and easy-to-use sales materials and collaboration features.

Seidat meets today's challenges in terms of editing, managing, presenting, sharing, and analysing flexible presentations, and is suitable for both smaller local - and larger international companies. They are now expanding and currently have a customer base consisting of nearly 300 companies. With support from Partinc Capital, Seidat aims to further strengthen their outreach and software development capabilities, something that will partly be achieved through several new recruitments this upcoming fall.

"We were first introduced to Seidat through one of our portfolio companies and we have with our own eyes seen how their offering help streamline the sales process. Their attractive value proposition and the current growth stage that the company is in, makes it an ideal investment opportunity for us. With this deal and the new inflow of capital into Seidat, we hope to help them further roll out their service into the international market." - Per Nordling, partner and chairman of Partinc Capital.

"I see Partinc Capital as a strategic partner for scaling up our B2B SaaS business internationally. Capital is important, but it's unique to find a partnership with people who have had success with similar challenges before. We now have got experienced people from Partinc Capital on our team, some capital to speed up recruitments and a network where we can share experiences with other entrepreneurs." - Paulus Perkkiö, CEO of Seidat.

About Partinc Capital AB

Partinc Capital is a Swedish investment company focusing on investments in SaaS companies delivering software services for "business-to-business" relationships. Partinc Capital is an active investor working closely to its portfolio companies. The company invest in the Nordics and in the Benelux. See also www.partinccapital.com.

About Seidat Oy

Seidat is a cloud-based sales platform offered through a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution. They enable their users to achieve a smooth sales flow through interactive and easy-to-use sales materials and collaboration features. See also www.seidat.com



