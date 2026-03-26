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WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 17:18 Uhr
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Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

For immediate release

26 March 2026

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Company announces that Alastair Laing (Chief Executive Officer) and Emma Moriarty (Portfolio Manager) of CG Asset Management Limited, the Company's Investment Manager, will present CG Asset Management's Quarterly Update for Q1 2026, which will include an update on the Company, live via Investor Meet Company on Tuesday 14 April 2026 at 10.00 a.m. BST.

Following the presentation, there will be a dedicated Q&A session, giving you the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with our speakers.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CG Asset Management via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cg-asset-management/register-investor

Investors who already follow CG Asset Management on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contact details:

CG Asset Management

Investment Manager

IR@CGAsset.com

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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