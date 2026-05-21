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WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 11:24 Uhr
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Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Notice of Annual Results Webinars

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Notice of Annual Results Webinars

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2026

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Notice of Annual Results Webinars

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. (LSE: CGT), the FTSE 250 investment trust focused on preserving and, over time, growing shareholders' real wealth, intends to publish its results for the year ended 31 March 2026 on Thursday 4 June 2026.

Analyst Webinar

On 4 June there will be a webinar call for analysts at 09:30 BST hosted by Alastair Laing, Chief Executive Officer, Emma Moriarty, Portfolio Manager, and Katie Forbes, Head of Investor Relations.

Analysts wishing to register should contact cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk,where further details will be provided.

Retail Investor Webinar

The Company will also provide a live presentation for retail investors later that day at 14:30 BST. The webinar will be hosted by Alastair Laing, Chief Executive Officer, Emma Moriarty, Portfolio Manager, and Katie Forbes, Head of Investor Relations.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 3 June 2026, 14:30 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet CG Asset Management via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cg-asset-management/register-investor

Investors who already follow CG Asset Management on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information contact:

CG Asset Management Limited

Investment Manager

Tel: 020 3906 1649

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Tel: 07376 982071

SEC Newgate UK

Financial Communications

cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk

Tel: 020 3757 6882

© 2026 PR Newswire
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