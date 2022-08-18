Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2022) - Wemade's CEO Henry Chang made his first media appearance in the Middle East during a live interview on "Bursat Al Alam" on CNBC Arabia. Mr. Chang spoke about Wemade's transition from a traditional game developer into the blockchain gaming sector. Mr. Chang's visit to Dubai, UAE marks the beginning of the company's expansion in the region.

CNBC Arabia is an Arab worldwide financial and business information channel broadcasting 24 hours a day. The channel reaches 50 million households and is free to air in the Middle East and North Africa. With the live and instantaneous translation in Arabic, they provide in-depth and up-to-the-minute coverage of regional and international affairs (Europe & US).

The channel's news show "Bursat Al A'alam" broadcasted Mr. Chang's appearance live from Dubai Media City. The show covers the American, European, and Asian financial markets live from London, Paris, Frankfurt, Brussels, Zurich, New York, and Tokyo. It provides viewers with detailed insights into the most relevant news and analyses from senior currency strategists, economists, and financial market analysts.

Mr. Chang was invited to the show because of his status as a pioneer in the global blockchain gaming industry. He joined Wemade back in 2013 and took over as CEO in 2014. He also accumulated over 26 years of professional experience so far. Mr. Chang has invested heavily in developing Wemix's blockchain ecosystem these past few years, which led the firm to position itself as a dominant player in the space.

Wemade's most globally recognized IP, the Legend of Mir series, has achieved great success globally including in the Middle East. By partnering with global blockchain projects, securing sponsorship opportunities, and investing in the ecosystem, Wemade is actively cementing its leading position in not only the traditional game industry but also as a publicly traded blockchain game company.

Mr. Chang commented during the interview on the importance of making fun games for them to be successful. To increase the life cycle of games, they also need to have well designed in-game economy. This is where the blockchain technology comes into place. He said, "Games that can adapt to the blockchain technology such as coins, NFTs, and DeFi can enlarge the economy beyond the game into the real world", emphasizing the potential of blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

The UAE is increasingly becoming a vast crypto and game hub in the space. Wemade's expansion comes at a strategically timely manner, with crypto owners expected to reach 1 billion by 2022 and blockchain gaming expected to reach US$314.40 billion by 2026 in the region.

The media exposure Mr. Chang has received in the region is not only indicative of Wemade's plans, but also of South Korea's gaming industry as a whole.

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from South Korea. Their focus is ever shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX coin as a key currency in the blockchain gaming space.

