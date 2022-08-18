Evolar, a Swedish manufacturing startup, has put its perovskite cell technology through industry-standard accelerated reliability testing. It said its results show that the cells would likely remain stable for more than 25 years in the field.Perovskite solar cells have no doubt caught the solar industry's eye with their potential for high efficiency and low-cost, low-impact manufacturing. However, questions over long-term stability and how the materials would fare left in demanding outdoor conditions for many years continue to hang over the technology, and it will take some convincing demonstrations ...

