Prosafe SE: Second quarter and first half 2022 results

EBITDA for the second quarter was USD 22.8 million (USD 18.1 million), reflecting a higher activity level and the highest quarterly fleet utilisation rate of 81.0 per cent (65.8 per cent) since Q3 2015. Liquidityat the end of the quarter was USD 57.6 million. Two Brazil and one UK contracts were secured, adding approximately USD 240 million in backlog.



Recent highlights



Fleet utilisation and financial results

The highest quarterly fleet utilisation of 81.0 per cent (65.8 per cent) since Q3 2015

EBITDA of USD 22.8 million for the quarter (USD 18.1 million)

Cash flow from operations in Q2 was USD 0.4 million (negative USD 21.9 million). In the quarter, an increase in working capital, driven by increased accounts receivable due to improved vessel activity, offset the improved operating result

Liquidity of USD 57.6 million (USD 119.9 million) at quarter end

Book equity improved by 36% from last quarter

Operations and commercial

5 out of 7 vessels were in full operation throughout the quarter, while Safe Boreas was working part of the quarter

Good operating performance and zero incidents in the quarter

Two four-year contracts were awarded by Petrobras to Safe Notos and Safe Eurus, and a short duration contract was secured for Safe Boreas in the UK, adding approximately USD 240 million in backlog

After the quarter end, BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC exercised all four weeks of options for the Safe Concordia

Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe's CEO says, "The second quarter saw the highest vessel utilisation since 2015, which reflected positively on our performance. We were also pleased to secure significant backlog by winning important contracts in Brazil and the UK at improving margins. This is an indication of an improving outlook for the oil and gas industry and for our services. Finally, I would like to thank our team for continuing to operate safely and efficiently."



