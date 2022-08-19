Antithrombin Market Size (2022-2030) Worth US$ 776.1 Million| Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing use of antithrombin in conjunction with heparin, and the increased risk of diseases like sepsis, intravascular coagulation, and myocardial infractions, are the key drivers of the global antithrombin market. Additionally, the rising use of antithrombin-based diagnostic assays is spurring the demand for antithrombin agents. However, the rising usage of biologics and the high price of antithrombin drugs are limiting the global antithrombin market growth. According to the latest report published by growth plus reports titled "Antithrombin Market by Application (Therapeutics, Research, Diagnostics), by Source (Human, Goat Milk, Bovine), by Dosage Form (Lyophilized, Liquid) -Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" antithrombin market is expected to clock US$ 776.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.90% between 2022 to 2030.





Excerpts from 'by Applications'

According to applications, the global antithrombin market is grouped into:

Therapeutics

Research

Diagnostics

The therapeutics segment has the largest revenue for antithrombins globally. Antithrombins are recommended for treatment in patients with congenital antithrombin deficiencies and when there is significant bleeding during surgery. These are also employed following operations to lessen blood clots. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism are more common diseases in which antithrombins are recommended. Other segments like research and diagnostics can also show growth in the forecast period. For instance, the increased diagnostic test for antithrombins is noted in diseases like deep vein thrombosis to monitor the number of blood clots.

Excerpts from 'by Source'

According to source, the global antithrombin market is segmented into:

Human

Goat Milk

Bovine

The goat milk segment has dominated the global market, due to high yielding, less gestation period makes goats well suited to perform recombinant DNA technology. The anticoagulant ATryn is the first biologic ever created by a genetically modified (GE) goat. Other segments like human and bovine are also expected to show growth in the forecast period due to factors such as it benefits from having a low antigenicity and not bearing the risk of viral transmission.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 550 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 776.1 million Growth Rate CAGR of 3.90% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Application, Source, Dosage Form Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from 'By Region'

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are the four geographic divisions that make up the global antithrombin market. The largest share of the global antithrombin market is held by North America. Increased incidences of heart disease are one of the elements behind this expansion. Strong blood coagulation inhibitors like antithrombins are crucial for treating illnesses connected to the myocardium. The European market is attributed by factors such as region's rapid technological advancement, high level of awareness, and rising medicine approvals. Due to the rise in coagulation-related diseases and the high number of patients undergoing heart surgeries encounter in their inflammatory systems, the Asia Pacific is also anticipated to show lucrative growth throughout the projected period due to improved healthcare infrastructure, increased research and development.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent market players operating in the global antithrombin market are:

Gilead Sciences Inc

Strategic Developments

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co

Shire Plc

Kedrion S.p.A

Scripps Laboratories Inc

Lee BioSolutions, Inc

Grifols S.A

SCL Behring

