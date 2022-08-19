Zion Market Research: Insights on Global Activated Carbon Market Size & Share to Reach USD 9245.43 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.10% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global activated carbon market size was worth USD 5,482.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 9245.43 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.10% over the forecast period.





Activated Carbon Market: Overview

Activated carbon is an organic molecule with a porous structure capable of absorbing all contaminants. Activated carbon is typically made from charcoal. They are referred to as activated coal when obtained from coal. In various applications, including municipal drinking water, food & beverage processing, odor elimination, and industrial pollution management, activated carbon is used to clarify liquids and gases. Activated carbon pulls and exists organic compounds from vapor and liquid streams, removing unwanted pollutants. It has a low potential for these compounds but is particularly cost-effective for processing vast quantities of air or water to remove dilute contamination concentrations. Raw materials such as wood, peat, coconut shell charcoal, wood chips, petroleum pitch, phenolic resin, and viscose rayon generate distinct product forms. The benefit of using a significant amount of raw material throughout the production process results in a high carbon yield. Because of its ability to remove particulate and dissolved pollutants, activated carbon is widely utilized in water and sewage treatment. The rising demand for activated carbon for water treatment applications is a critical element driving the growth of the worldwide market. While activated charcoal is often employed in wastewater treatment, the market for activated carbon in the personal care and pharmaceutical industries is also expanding. Because activated carbon plays an important role in removing poison, bacteria, chemicals, and dirt from the skin's surface, various organizations in the personal care sector are shifting toward using activated charcoal in their products. This factor is expected to aid global activated carbon market growth during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/activated-carbon-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

254 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Activated Carbon Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Activated Carbon Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.10 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Activated Carbon Market was valued at approximately USD 5482.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 9245.43 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. In the coming years, many manufacturing sites in the United States and Europe will be forced to satisfy rigorous new emission regulations for mercury and other hazardous air pollutants.

and will be forced to satisfy rigorous new emission regulations for mercury and other hazardous air pollutants. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) establishes these restrictions under Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) guidelines. This will drive the growth of the global activated carbon market during the coming period.

Various sectors, such as electricity, iron & steel, and cement plants, constantly need the same raw material, affecting the availability of good grades of coal necessary to generate activated carbon.

Strict air quality requirements and an expanding number of municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants have resulted in a strong demand for activated carbon.

Several activated carbon companies are focused on manufacturing reactivated carbon, which has a cost advantage of 20-30% over virgin activated carbon.

Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR during the projection period. China , India , and Indonesia's chemicals, food and beverage, and energy sectors are seeing substantial expansion, boosting demand for activated carbon in the regional market.

is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR during the projection period. , , and chemicals, food and beverage, and energy sectors are seeing substantial expansion, boosting demand for activated carbon in the regional market. North America is the world's second-largest region in the global activated carbon market. During the projection period, the US market is expected to have the highest CAGR in the region in terms of value.

is the world's second-largest region in the global activated carbon market. During the projection period, the US market is expected to have the highest CAGR in the region in terms of value. North America's most developed countries are the United States and Canada . In terms of value, the United States held the greatest share of the North American activated carbon market in 2020.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Activated Carbon Market By Type (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granulated Activated Carbon, Others (Pellet Shaped, Bead Shaped, and So On)), By Application (Liquid Phase Applications, Gas Phase Applications), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Market Intelligence, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Activated Carbon Market: Growth Drivers

The usage of activated carbon to mitigate pollution is increasing driving market growth.

The rising need for mercury control technologies for different industrial air purification applications is expected to drive the demand for activated carbon. In the coming years, many manufacturing sites in the United States and Europe will be forced to satisfy rigorous new emission regulations for mercury and other hazardous air pollutants. Clinker cement factories, coal-fired power plants, and facilities operating big industrial boilers are examples of these. Sources must fulfill certain emission limitations based on the levels of emissions previously attained by the best-performing facilities. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) establishes these restrictions under Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) guidelines. This will drive the growth of the global activated carbon market during the coming period.

Activated Carbon Market: Restraints

The scarcity of raw ingredients is driving up the price of activated carbon hampering market expansion.

The reliance on coconut shells as a raw material restricts activated carbon generators. Natural disasters, which can limit or destroy raw material production, impede the value chain of activated carbon. As a result, the price of raw materials such as coconut shells has risen. Various sectors, such as electricity, iron & steel, and cement plants, constantly need the same raw material, affecting the availability of good grades of coal necessary to generate activated carbon.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/activated-carbon-market

Global Activated Carbon Market: Opportunities

Reactivated carbon will provide attractive prospects for manufacturers of activated carbon.

Strict air quality requirements and an expanding number of municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants have resulted in a strong demand for activated carbon. This has put further strain on activated carbon manufacturers. To address this, several activated carbon companies are focused on manufacturing reactivated carbon, which has a cost advantage of 20-30% over virgin activated carbon. Reactivated carbon is a cost-effective and environmentally beneficial substitute for regular activated carbon.

Global Activated Carbon Market: Challenges

Low industrial growth as a result of poor economic conditions

The global economic downturn influences industrial growth. Activated carbon is widely employed in various sectors, including chemical, petrochemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, mining, and automotive industries, as well as water treatment. Crude oil price fluctuations influence the value chain of the petrochemical, chemical, and associated sectors. The low level of industrial activity directly influences the growth of the global activated carbon market.

Global Activated Carbon Market: Segmentation

The global activated carbon market is segregated based on type, applications, and regions.

Based on type, the activated carbon market is segmented into powdered activated carbon, granulated activated carbon, and others (pellet shaped, bead-shaped, and so on). The powdered activated carbon sector is expected to grow fastest over the projected period. Because of its distinctive pore structure and high adsorption capacity, the powdered form is the most popular and widely utilized variant, with applications in automotive, pharmaceutical, medical, and food & beverage processing. Rising demand and strict environmental laws are projected to significantly drive this segment's expansion. Granular activated carbon is likewise predicted to increase rapidly throughout the projection period.

Based on application, the market is classified into liquid phase applications and gas phase applications. Gas phase applications dominate the market. In gas phase applications, the activated carbon absorbs hazardous gases, airborne dust, contaminants, and smells. It is utilized in both vehicles and industrial gases. Activated carbon is used in gas phase applications for various functions, including deodorization and filters for industrial air, chemical processing facilities, exhaust emissions, and smoking rooms. It is primarily utilized in automotive and industrial applications to regulate exhaust gas emissions and odor and for solvent recovery. Activated carbon is used in the automated industry to remove ultrafine (UF) particles from air filters. Demand for activated carbon in the automobile sector is projected to be driven by stringent government rules governing flue gas emissions.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/activated-carbon-market

List of Key Players in Activated Carbon Market:

Osaka Gas Co.Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Haycarb Plc

Kureha Corporation

BASF Se

Donau Carbon Gmbh

Silcarbon Atkivkohle Gmbh

Prominent Systems Inc.

Oxbow Activated Carbon Llc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Activated Carbon Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Activated Carbon Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Activated Carbon Market Industry?

What segments does the Activated Carbon Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Activated Carbon Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5482.50 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 9245.43 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.10 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Haycarb Plc, Kureha Corporation, BASF Se, Donau Carbon Gmbh, Silcarbon Atkivkohle Gmbh, Prominent Systems Inc., and Oxbow Activated Carbon Llc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/587

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/activated-carbon-market

Recent Development:

February 2020 : The General Carbon Corporation has announced intentions to construct a new activated carbon manufacturing facility in the United States . The new factory will manufacture granular and pelletized activated carbon. This move is expected to assist the firm in meeting the growing demand for activated carbon among consumers worldwide.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific dominates the activated carbon market in 2021.

Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR during the projection period. China, India, and Indonesia's chemicals, food and beverage, and energy sectors are seeing substantial expansion, boosting demand for activated carbon in the regional market. During the predicted period, North America is also expected to increase considerably. The increase is mostly due to the increased usage of activated carbon in water filtration and air purification applications.

In terms of value, North America is the world's second-largest region in the global activated carbon market. During the projection period, the US market is expected to have the highest CAGR in the region in terms of value. North America has always been a global leader in product innovation and quality. North America's most developed countries are the United States and Canada. In terms of value, the United States held the greatest share of the North American activated carbon market in 2020. Cabot Corporation (US) is a key company in North America that serves a diverse range of clients worldwide.

Global Activated Carbon Market is segmented as follows:

Activated Carbon Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granulated Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Liquid Phase Applications

Gas Phase Applications

Activated Carbon Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Activated Carbon Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-activated-carbon-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Color-Coated Steel Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global color-coated steel market size was worth around USD 23,184.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 29,505.44 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.10% over the forecast period.

The global color-coated steel market size was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.10% over the forecast period. Melamine Panel Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global melamine panel market size was worth around USD 8.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 11.7 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% over the forecast period.

The global melamine panel market size was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% over the forecast period. Alunite Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global alunite market is anticipated to attain a value of USD $3.95 billion by the year 2028 growing at a CAGR value of 3.4%.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg