Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 15 August 2022, the following transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') took place in relation to the AVEVA Group plc Global Employee Share Purchase Plan ('GESPP'), which were notified to the Company on 18 August 2022.

The number of shares acquired as Partnership Shares and awarded as Matching Shares to each PDMR(1) are set against each of their names below:

Name Role Partnership Shares Price Matching Shares Awarded Price Purchased (2)(3) Kim Custeau(4) EVP, Portfolio 40 GBP24.64 40 Nil Peter Herweck Chief Executive Officer 36 GBP24.64 54 Nil (5) Caoimhe Keogan Chief People Officer 36 GBP24.64 54 Nil (5) James Kidd(5) Chief Strategy and 37 GBP24.64 54 Nil Transformation Officer Andrew Chief Technology Officer and EVP 269 GBP20.95 at 15% N/A N/A McCloskey(4) of R&D discount Robert McGreevy Chief Product Officer 269 GBP20.95 at 15% N/A N/A (4) discount Rashesh Mody(4) EVP, Operations Business 269 GBP20.95 at 15% N/A N/A discount Amish Sabharwal EVP, Engineering Business 32 GBP24.64 32 Nil (4) 1. The number of shares acquired were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. No consideration was paid by the participants for the award of the Matching Shares. 3. Matching shares vest subject to participants' continued employment and retention of the linkedpartnership shares. 4. The transactions for Kim Custeau, Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy, Rashesh Mody and Amish Sabharwalwere undertaken on their behalf by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan andInternational Employee Share Purchase Plan, both sub-plans of the GESPP. 5. The transactions in respect of Peter Herweck, Caoimhe Keogan and James Kidd were undertaken on theirbehalf by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan, a sub-plan of the GESPP.

FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Kim Custeau 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Portfolio Initial notification/ Initial notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument, type of a) instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Kim Custeau by the Share Plan Administrator of the International Employee Share Purchase Plan b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP24.64 40 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Matching Shares GBP0.00 40

Aggregated information

80

-- Aggregatedvolume

d)

GBP24.64

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Peter Herweck 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Peter Herweck by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP24.64 36 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Matching Shares GBP0.00 54

Aggregated information

90

-- Aggregated volume

d)

GBP24.64

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Caoimhe Keogan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Caoimhe Keogan by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP24.64 36 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Matching Shares GBP0.00 54

Aggregated information

90

-- Aggregated volume

d)

GBP24.64

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, James Kidd by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP24.64 37 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Matching Shares GBP0.00 54

Aggregated information

-- Aggregated volume 91 d)

GBP24.64

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Andrew McCloskey by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP20.95 269 Aggregated information 269 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP20.95 -- Price e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 XLON f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rob McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rob McGreevy by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP20.95 269 Aggregated information 269 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP20.95 -- Price e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 XLON f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rashesh Mody by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP20.95 269 Aggregated information 269 -- Aggregated volume d) GBP20.95 -- Price e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 XLON f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Amish Sabharwal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Engineering Business Initial notification/ Initial notification b) Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

