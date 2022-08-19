Anzeige
WKN: A1W0MM ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Ticker-Symbol: 4A91 
Düsseldorf
19.08.22
16:00 Uhr
27,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,74 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,00027,40016:36
27,00027,20016:33
Dow Jones News
19.08.2022 | 16:04
AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -3-

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Aug-2022 / 14:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 15 August 2022, the following transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') took place in relation to the AVEVA Group plc Global Employee Share Purchase Plan ('GESPP'), which were notified to the Company on 18 August 2022.

The number of shares acquired as Partnership Shares and awarded as Matching Shares to each PDMR(1) are set against each of their names below: 

Name      Role               Partnership Shares   Price       Matching Shares Awarded Price 
                         Purchased                (2)(3) 
Kim Custeau(4) EVP, Portfolio          40           GBP24.64      40           Nil 
Peter Herweck  Chief Executive Officer     36           GBP24.64      54           Nil 
(5) 
Caoimhe Keogan Chief People Officer       36           GBP24.64      54           Nil 
(5) 
James Kidd(5)  Chief Strategy and        37           GBP24.64      54           Nil 
        Transformation Officer 
Andrew     Chief Technology Officer and EVP 269          GBP20.95 at 15%   N/A           N/A 
McCloskey(4)  of R&D                         discount 
Robert McGreevy Chief Product Officer      269          GBP20.95 at 15%   N/A           N/A 
(4)                                   discount 
Rashesh Mody(4) EVP, Operations Business     269          GBP20.95 at 15%   N/A           N/A 
                                    discount 
Amish Sabharwal EVP, Engineering Business    32           GBP24.64      32           Nil 
(4) 1. The number of shares acquired were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. No consideration was paid by the participants for the award of the Matching Shares. 3. Matching shares vest subject to participants' continued employment and retention of the linkedpartnership shares. 4. The transactions for Kim Custeau, Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy, Rashesh Mody and Amish Sabharwalwere undertaken on their behalf by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan andInternational Employee Share Purchase Plan, both sub-plans of the GESPP. 5. The transactions in respect of Peter Herweck, Caoimhe Keogan and James Kidd were undertaken on theirbehalf by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan, a sub-plan of the GESPP.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations      +44 (0)7789 818684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
                           +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden 
 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name             Kim Custeau 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status       EVP, Portfolio 
       Initial notification/    Initial notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                      AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument, type of 
a)      instrument 
       Identification code     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                      Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, 
                      Kim Custeau by the Share Plan Administrator of the International Employee 
                      Share Purchase Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                Price(s) Volume(s) 
                      Partnership Shares GBP24.64  40 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    Matching Shares   GBP0.00  40

Aggregated information

80

-- Aggregatedvolume

d)

GBP24.64

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15

XLON

f) Place of the transaction 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name               Peter Herweck 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Chief Executive Officer 
                        Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                        AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI               213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                        ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                        Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded 
                        to, Peter Herweck by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
                        Partnership Shares GBP24.64  36 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Matching Shares   GBP0.00  54

Aggregated information

90

-- Aggregated volume

d)

GBP24.64

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15

XLON

f) Place of the transaction 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name               Caoimhe Keogan 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Chief People Officer 
                        Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                        AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI               213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                        ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                        Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded 
                        to, Caoimhe Keogan by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
                        Partnership Shares GBP24.64  36 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Matching Shares   GBP0.00  54

Aggregated information

90

-- Aggregated volume

d)

GBP24.64

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name               James Kidd 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status         Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 
                        Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                        AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI               213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                        ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                        Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded 
                        to, James Kidd by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
                        Partnership Shares GBP24.64  37 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Matching Shares   GBP0.00  54

Aggregated information

-- Aggregated volume 91 d)

GBP24.64

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                          Andrew McCloskey 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                    Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 
                                   Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                   AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                          213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of    Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                   ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                   Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Andrew 
                                   McCloskey by the Share Plan Administrator of the 
                                   US Employee Stock Purchase Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                               Volume(s) 
                                   Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   GBP20.95         269 
 
 
       Aggregated information                 269 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d) 
                                   GBP20.95 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                2022-08-15 
                                   XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                          Rob McGreevy 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                     Chief Product Officer 
                                   Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                   AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                           213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of    Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                   ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                   Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rob 
                                   McGreevy by the Share Plan Administrator of the 
                                   US Employee Stock Purchase Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                               Volume(s) 
                                   Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   GBP20.95         269 
 
 
       Aggregated information                 269 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d) 
                                   GBP20.95 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                 2022-08-15 
                                   XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                          Rashesh Mody 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                     EVP, Operations Business 
                                   Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                   AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                           213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of    Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                   ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                   Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rashesh 
                                   Mody by the Share Plan Administrator of the US 
                                   Employee Stock Purchase Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                               Volume(s) 
                                   Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                   GBP20.95         269 
 
 
       Aggregated information                 269 
          -- Aggregated volume 
d) 
                                   GBP20.95 
          -- Price 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                 2022-08-15 
                                   XLON 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name             Amish Sabharwal 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status       EVP, Engineering Business 
       Initial notification/    Initial notification 
b)      Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                      AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       instrument, type of 
a)      instrument 
       Identification code     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                      Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, 
                      Amish Sabharwal by the Share Plan Administrator of the International 
                      Employee Share Purchase Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                Price(s) Volume(s) 
                      Partnership Shares GBP24.64  32 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    Matching Shares   GBP0.00  32

Aggregated information

64

-- Aggregatedvolume

d)

GBP24.64

-- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      AVV 
LEI Code:    213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State 
Sequence No.:  182706 
EQS News ID:  1424629 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424629&application_name=news

© 2022 Dow Jones News
