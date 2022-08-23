LG Electronics, Inc.: LG UNVEILS 'TABLE-TYPE' AIR PURIFIER AT IFA 2022 OPENING NEW ERA OF PERSONAL TASTES

The Beautiful, New Aero Furniture Boasts Advanced Air Purification Technologies, a Customizable Design and Convenient, User-friendly Features

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its new air purifier, the PuriCare Objet Collection Aero Furniture, at IFA 2022. The follow up to the acclaimed PuriCare AeroTower revealed at CES earlier this year, the new table-type model blurs the line between beautiful furniture and advanced air purifier, offering a design that can be tailored to meet individual preferences, 360-degree air purification, and user-friendly features.





Elegant and compact, the LG Aero Furniture has a relatively small size that makes it perfect for smaller spaces, such as a single bedroom, study or studio, while users can choose the color of the unit's base (Crème Rose, Crème Yellow to Crème Grey) and the shape of its table-top (Round or Track) to suit their personal tastes or match their home décor.

The smooth upper surface of LG's innovative, new product provides a useful place for storing household items or displaying decorative objects. It also integrates convenient controls on its underside for powering the device on/off, and for managing its airflow modes and mood lighting features. Subtly positioned near the edge of the table-top, and flush with its surface, is a series of small indicators denoting Wi-Fi connectivity, air quality, air flow strength and upgrade status.[1]

What's more, the new Aero Furniture presents an array of thoughtful features for a more personalized user experience. Users can conveniently charge their smartphones and wireless earbuds via the table-top's built-in wireless charger[2] and create a pleasing atmosphere with the mood lighting feature. Providing eight different colors to choose from, Aero Furniture's mood lighting can be easily controlled using the LG ThinQ app. Furthermore, LG's unique air purifier is designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating components fabricated from reusable plastic harvested from old appliances and electronics products, and shipping in packaging made from reusable materials.

Beyond its sophisticated design, LG's new air purifier delivers customized comfort at home, with performance that can be tailored to suit any preference. The product greatly improves indoor air quality thanks to the Aero Furniture's multi-stage filtration, which combines LG's Ultra-fine Filter, Dust Collector Filter and Deodorization Filter. Users can also enjoy cleaner indoor air courtesy of LG's UVnano technology, which reduces the presence of viruses and bacteria on and around the Aero Furniture's fan blades by up to 99.99 percent.[3]

Additionally, LG will be launching limited-edition versions of its new air purifier in the near future. Along with models featuring exclusive table-top decorations designed by well-known artists, such as popular South Korean painter, Kim Sun-woo, the company will be releasing models made with newly developed sustainable materials.

"With its customizable design, advanced air purification and user-centric features, the Aero Furniture helps consumers create a healthy, comfortable and more personalized home," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue to develop innovations for a healthier, better life by responding to the diverse needs of consumers worldwide."

LG will be showcasing its latest innovations, including the new Aero Furniture, at its exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, from September 2-6.

1Upgrade indicator lights up when an update is being installed via the LG ThinQ app. 2Wireless charging available for compatible smartphones and wireless earbuds only. Provides fast charging for Samsung Galaxy (9-10W) and Apple iPhone (7.5W) smartphones. Charging speed may vary by device, usage, charging conditions and other factors. 3Reduces 99.99% of bacteria on fan blades, 94% of airborne bacteria and 91% of airborne viruses. Certified by the British Allergy Foundation. Tested by TÜV Rheinland using test model FS061PWHA measuring a bacteria solution (Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Klebsiella pneumoniae) on the blower fan blade at speed Level 1 for an hour exposed to LG UVnano UV-C LED test method in compliance with ISO22196:2011. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

