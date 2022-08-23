DJ Hardman & Co Interview on: The Fulham Shore Plc (FUL) Full ahead

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Interview on: The Fulham Shore Plc (FUL) Full ahead 23-Aug-2022 / 10:10 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Restaurants and Bars

Q&A with Jason Streets on The Fulham Shore Plc (FUL) | Full ahead

Fulham Shore is the topic of conversation when Analyst at Hardman & Co Jason Streets joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Jason provides an overview of what the company does, how they fared during covid, the opportunities for the company now, expanding without recourse to new equity, immediate prospects and how Fulham Shore's valuation compares with its peer group.

Listen to the interview here

Download our latest report on Fulham Shore, here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Jason Streets London js@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1426141 23-Aug-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1426141&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2022 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)