Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Airway Management Devices Market Size to Worth Around USD 2761.5 Million by 2027, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airway Management Devices Market is valued at USD 1824.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2761.5 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.





Airway Management Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Supraglottic Device, Infraglottic Device, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, Others), By Application (Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028 - Some of the major factors driving the growth of the global airway management market include the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, preterm births, and technological advancements in airway management devices.

Airway Management Devices Market: Market Scope

The global airway management devices market will show a great amount of growth in the coming year carrying on the momentum it has shown in the previous few years. The market is going to see growth on account of the increased admissions across the emergency and intensive care units, increase in the prevalence of the chronic diseases related to the respiration like Asthma and COPD, rising geriatric population, growth in the investments in the healthcare infrastructure, favorable coverage of reimbursements across the developed countries and the higher incidences of the pre-term births are going to drive the growth of significant revenue in this market.

There is an adoption of the single-use airway management devices that have considerably increased the growth of the market and offered greater opportunities to the vendors. The rise in the demand coming particularly from the emerging countries because of the rising surgical procedures is going to present a good growth opportunity to all the vendors in this market. However, it is the lack of skilled professionals to handle airway equipment, harmful effects of the devices, growth in the price pressures in the market and lack of the reimbursements across the emerging countries which is going to restrain the growth of the market in the coming years.

Airway Management Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major airway management devices companies are Medtronic plc, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc., Ambu A/S, Convatec Group plc, KARL STORZ, Flexicare, Intersurgical Ltd., SunMed LLC, Vyaire Medical, VBM Medizintechnik, Verathon, SourceMark, Mercury Enterprises, TRACOE medical. The global airway management devices key players are now focusing on bringing the prices of the products down as it is a key aspect on how much the adoption of the product is going to be in the future.

Airway Management Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The types of airway management been segmented by the end user into the hospitals, home care settings and ambulatory care settings as well as others. The hospitals segment is going to account for the biggest share in the market. the largest share in the segment can be attached to the rise in the number of hospitals as well as the hospitals and the economic development in the emerging countries. Further, the rise in the surgical procedures where the airway management devices are used for the oxygenation and anesthesia administration is also going to support the growth of the hospitals segment.

By Product

Supraglottic Device

Infraglottic Device

Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes

Others

By Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

Airway Management Devices Market: Key Drivers

The airway market growth drivers include the patients who are suffering from the cardiac, chronic and infectious conditions which often cause the airway complications and require the treatment immediately. Similarly, it is the road accidents which cause people to suffer from traumas or any other such causes which might require an immediate airway clearance for ensuring the safety. Because of the higher number of these cases, the demand for the airway management devices is going to increase all over the world.

As per the data which comes from the various agencies, the number of visits to the emergency departments among the adults has been increasing consistently. In the emergency settings, the products of the market like the bag-valve masks, laryngoscopes, resuscitators and the laryngeal mask airways are used for an obstruction free passage of airways, judge the condition of patients and how severe it is and provide an effective and timely management of an airway that is obstructed or difficult. Therefore, the growth in the number of admissions of the critically ill as well as trauma cases all over the emergency departments and ICUs is going to drive the demand for the airway management devices all over the world.

Further, the outbreak of the pandemic has strained the worldwide healthcare infrastructure. There is a spread that is rapidly happening for the pandemic and that has driven the admissions in the emergency care departments as well as the ICUs all over the world. The demand for the ventilation support is going to be higher among the patients who are affected severely. The demand for the ventilation support is higher among the different severely affected patients. The airway management equipment is used the most during this.

The single-use medical devices are large and versatile in their application areas when it comes to the healthcare industry including the airway management. The single-use devices often find a usage in the industry and that is aggressively driving the market.

Airway Management Devices Market: Key Trends

Airway management devices trends have been affected by the pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in the patients who are getting admissions to the emergency care departments and the ICUs. The patients who have severe infections face a failure of respiration and the failure or low lower oxygen saturation and are often going to require the positive air pressure devices like the ventilators.

The result is the demand for the airway management devices particularly the single-use devices has been increasing. The number of patients who require the intubation through the invasive airway management procedures has show a growth as the non-invasive procedures involve the risk of the aerosolization of many viral particles. The healthcare practitioners who offer the airway management care for the COVID patients and the other patients are at a higher risk due to with the demand for the devices has seen an increase.

The overall number of the surgical procedures has seen a decline because of a need for avoiding the coronavirus transmission and a dearth of beds. The governments have issued limitations and bans on the medical procedures as well as the elective surgeries. However, this has created a big backlog and the procedural volumes have increased upon the reduction of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic

Airway Management Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Airway management devices statistics suggest that the North American region has been seeing the greatest amount of adoption of the market. This is followed by the other regions like Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions. The largest share in the North American markets is because of the highly developed system of healthcare and a high number of major vendors, increase in the number of the healthcare settings, rise in the prevalence of the chronic diseases and many policies of reimbursements for the airway management devices.

On Special Requirement Airway Management Devices Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA

