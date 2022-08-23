Cannagistics, Inc., Corporate Update

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Cannagistics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNGT) (the "Company" or "Cannagistics") through action of its Board of Directors and its controlling shareholder Regen Biowellness, Inc., recently reappointed James W. Zimbler as President/CEO and Chairman of the Company. Jim Morrison remains a Director of the Company.

Mr. Zimbler will guide the Company, with the assistance and guidance of Jim Morrison and his team at Regen Biowellness and its new parent company Emergent Health Corp. (OTCPink "EMGE") in the effort to rebrand and relaunch the entire line of health and wellness products and intellectual property of the Integrity Wellness group of products under a new brand called the Wholistic Company.

In addition to this rebranding and relaunching of the products, the Company has also decided to withdraw the previously filed offering on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has also advised FINRA that is determined that it was in the best interest of the Company to not proceed with its previously announced plan to rename the company and effectuate a reverse split of the common stock of the Company.

James W Zimbler, CEO of the Company, state, "I am excited to lead the charge of the rebranding initiative of our products, and with the help and guidance of Jim Morrison, a leader in the personal care marketing industry, I think that the Company has an exciting opportunity."

About Cannagistics, Inc.: Cannagistics, Inc. is a Delaware corporation, publicly traded company that operates its subsidiary, The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., (formerly Cannaworx Holdings, Inc.) which has developed an extensive portfolio of consumer products, which include FDA cleared, patented/ patent pending diverse product lines, that capitalize on disruptive delivery systems in the areas of pain relief, pharmaceuticals, skincare, nutraceuticals and agricultural/veterinary products.

The Company currently trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CNGT."

