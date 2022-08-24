Cases of Varicella infections have fallen by 92% in 10 years

Studies implies that the one-dose universal varicella vaccination program in Korea since 2005 has been successful in preventing chickenpox

GC Biopharma (006280.KS) today announced that it will present new data demonstrating trends in the incidence of varicella cases with complications among Korean children during 2010-2020 after the universal one-dose varicella vaccination program. The date will be featured during a Spotlight Poster Discussion at the upcoming 2022 International Conference on Pharmacoepidemiology Therapeutic Risk Management(ICPE 2022), taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 24-28, 2022.

The results show that varicella incidence cases with complications among Korean children significantly (92%) decreased from 137 per 100,000 persons in 2010 to 11 per 100,000 persons in 2020. In the sub-analyses, the decrease in the incidence of varicella cases with complications was greater in children aged 0-4 (96%) and aged 5-9 (92%) than in children aged 10-19 (77-78%). The greatest reduction was shown for varicella pneumonia (98%), followed by other complications (92%), meningitis (73%), and encephalitis, myelitis and encephalomyelitis (71%).

In addition, this study indicates that the universal one-dose varicella vaccination program introduced in 2005 has been successful in preventing severe incident varicella cases among Korean children.

"We are excited to present our results at the 2022 ICPE. This is the first study in Korea on time trends of varicella incidence cases with complications using the International Classification of Diseases" said BongKyoo Choi, ScD MPH RPh, Vice President of Department of Research and Development in GC Biopharma, "Since the introduction of one-dose universal varicella vaccination in 2005, decreasing tendency of varicella incidence rates may indirectly demonstrate the effectiveness of the domestic varicella vaccine."

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Trends in the incidence of varicella cases with complications among Korean children during 2010-2020 after the universal one-dose varicella vaccination program

Session:Spotlight Session C

Abstract Number: 1016

Presenter: Hyunjeong Cho

Date and Time: Sunday August 28, 2022; 12:15 PM 1:15 PM

Full abstracts will be displayed on the ICPE website on August 24-28, 2022. For more information, visit: https://www.eventscribe.net/2022/ICPE/

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma (formerly known as Green Cross Corporation) is a biopharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in Yongin, South Korea, GC Biopharma is one of the leading plasma protein and vaccine product manufacturers globally and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century.

