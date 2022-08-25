Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2022) - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) (OTCQB: MNNFF) (FSE: MB3) ("Queensland Gold" or the "Company") announces that Blair Way has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer but will remain on the Company's Board of Directors. Alicia Milne, currently the Company's President, will be taking on the role as CEO.

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on conducting modern systematic exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. Collectively, the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project cover 110 square kilometers and host 54 high-grade historical gold mines in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne, President & CEO

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560

E-mail: info@queenslandgoldhills.com

Twitter: @QLDGoldhills

Forward-Looking Statements

