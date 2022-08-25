Anzeige
Einzigartig! NFT Technologies schlägt Pepsi, Lacoste und McLaren!
PR Newswire
25.08.2022 | 13:04
Gaming Innovation Group: GiG signs platform agreement with casino operator Luckiest.com

ST JULIANS, Malta, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an agreement with Luckiest.com, a new strategic partner with a brand new casino concept that will initially operate across international and emerging markets under a licence which is being sought by the partner from the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

The deal will see GiG provide its award winning platform and represents a continued strengthening of a targeted strategy to leverage their extensive experience to support unique brands and concepts achieve success in the online casino market. The unique domain, Luckiest.com, will be utilized as a casino for the first time, affirming GiG's assertion that its platform and solutions are perfectly suited for online challengers keen to access and expand a new business in the casino sector.

The agreement has been signed for an initial four year period with the opportunity to be further renewed. It is expected that the team from Luckiest.com will be able to call on their significant SEO potential and build a positive brand equity, helping to successfully launch and power the brand towards growth in the .com markets.

Sam Johnson, CEO of Luckiest.com, said: "Choosing the right Platform for this project was our number one priority. From our first conversations, GiG really bought into our vision for an exciting, personalized player experience. Coupled with the various tools and features offered by GiG, we have confidence we can build a truly unique offering."

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: "I am happy to enter into this partnership with Luckiest.com. Armed with a strong domain and a plan to define that brand across the .com markets, coupled with the powerful GiG PAM, we believe we have an exceptional opportunity on our hands. We share our values around personalisation, customer experience and the importance of traffic when building a casino brand from the ground up. We look forward to working closely with the team to maximise potential through a successful launch."

For more information:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gig-signs-platform-agreement-with-casino-operator-luckiest-com,c3620368

