Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market to Surpass US$ 510.5 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global zirconia based dental materials market is estimated to be valued at US$ 292.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).





Key Trends and Analysis of the global zirconia based dental materials market:

Key trends in market include increasing new product launch, launching of new programs by dental association, increasing number of geriatric population, etc.

Market player are involved in launching of zirconia based new dental products, in order to increase their product portfolio, and is further expected to drive growth of the global zirconia based dental materials market. For instance, in March 1, 2022, Bredent medical, pharmaceutical company launched a new generation of zirconia implants called whiteSKY Tissue Line. The new generation of whiteSKY can be utilised for highly tough cases, depending on how skilled the dental team is. It comes in a variety of lengths and diameters.

Market players are involved in organic growth activities such as spinoff their business, which it is expected to drive the growth of global zirconia based dental materials market. For instance, in March 2022, zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company announced the completion of spinoff of ZimVie, a Dental and Spine business. This spinoff will allow company to focus and increase the revenue growth of their core business. The spinoff of dental business by the company indicates the growth of dental sector.

Dental industry expect the growth owing to increasing number of geriatric population, as they have more dental problems, due to which it is expected growth in global zirconia based dental materials market. For instance, according to The Administration for Community Living of U.S. in 2019, the population of people aged 65 and above was 54.1 million, which is 16% of total which American population and it is expected to be 21.6% till 2040.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are launching new zirconia bases dental product which will drive growth of global zirconia based dental materials market. For instance, in 2019, 3M launched new 3M Chairside Zirconia, a dental CAD/CAM zirconia block. The Chairside Zirconia is available in eight shade variations and matches the Vita traditional shades for simple shade matching. It is designed for crowns and three-unit bridges. Additionally, it showed higher strength development and has fracture toughness. Lastly, the method for cementing the product has been made simpler.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in global zirconia based dental materials market, owing to increase in number of dental implants. For instance, according to 2021 data by American Dental Association, each year between 5-6 million dental implants treatments are conducted in the U.S. People are more attracted to zirconia-based products for dental implants because of zirconia's remarkable properties, including durability, aesthetic, strength, etc.

Key players operating in the global zirconia based dental materials market include Pritidenta GmbH, Aidite technology co., LTD, Ivoclar Vivadent., 3M, Glidewell Laboratories, Besmile Biotechnology Co., Ltd., GC America, SAGEMAX, Dental Direkt, Huge Dental, Alien Milling Technologies, Zirkonzahn, Kuraray Noritake Dental INC., Aurident, and Dentsply Sirona.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market, By Product:

Zirconia Dental Disc

Zirconia Dental Block

Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market, By Application:

Dental Crowns

Dental Bridges

Dental Implants

Dental Dentures

Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Dental clinic

Others

Global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

