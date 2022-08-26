The new US Inflation Reduction Act could facilitate the development of 155 GW of utility-scale solar capacity by 2030, but it will take time to gear up, says Rystad Energy.From pv magazine USA Rystad Energy says the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could increase total deployments of wind and solar power by an additional 155 GW by 2030. With the signing of the IRA, long-term projections for solar are rising. About 85 GW of the expected 155 GW of new renewables capacity will come from wind, with 70 GW to come from utility-scale solar. The solar industry is currently digging itself out of an anti-dumping ...

