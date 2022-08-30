Valiantys receives Atlassian ITSM Specialization award

Valiantys becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM

BOSTON and PARIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiantys announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM. A validation of Atlassian's Platinum Solution Partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.





"Atlassian would like to recognize Valiantys for their specialized delivery practice, as they have proven success implementing service management principles based on ITIL methodology for improved satisfaction and cost-efficiencies," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel. "The level of commitment in the ITSM Specialization Program recognizes these Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

"We are delighted to receive this award from Atlassian," said Lucas Dussurget, CEO at Valiantys. "Valiantys has always been at the forefront of leading ITSM transformations with Atlassian, going back to its creation of the app VertygoSLA in 2009 which added the first ITSM capabilities to Jira, until its eventual acquisition by Atlassian in 2013 to form the foundation of the first release of Jira Service Management. Since then, we have carried out dozens of ITSM modernizations every year and this specialization reflects this very concrete experience."

Valiantys is proud to have attained the Cloud, Agile at Scale and ITSM Specializations, as well as the Atlassian Partner of the Year award for Enterprise Services.

About Valiantys

Valiantys is the leading global consulting and services firm dedicated to Atlassian. We accelerate business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best Agile methods and tools. Our Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and we support our customers across the entire spectrum of their projects on those platforms. As a recognized Agile at Scale and Cloud Specialized Partner, we help organizations accelerate time to value with Agile at scale, cloud, and ITSM implementations. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, we help bridge the gap between applications and strategic practices such as SAFe and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, we have helped more than 5,000 customers achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration.

Find out how Valiantys can lead the way with you and your business transformation at valiantys.com

