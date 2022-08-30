With 4.7% CAGR, Industrial Exhaust System Market Size to Hit USD 6,930.3 Million by 2032 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American automotive industrial exhaust systems market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as a consequence of stringent emission standards. Increased market demand for heavy-duty vehicles in these regions has increased economic demand for exhaust systems.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial exhaust system market is projected to garner US$ 4,378.1 Million by the end of 2022. Throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, a healthy growth rate of 4.7% has been projected for the market with an evaluation of US$ 6,930.3 Million by 2032. According to the historical projection, the industrial exhaust system market grew at a stable CAGR of 3.8%.





An industrial exhaust system comprises a variety of components including ducts, vents, fans, pipes, collectors, and so on. These parts are used to join the hood to the chimney. Industrial exhaust is an ideal approach as it eliminates contaminated air from the workplace containing all sorts of impurities such as fumes, dust particles, chemicals, shavings, and other hazardous components.

The industrial exhaust systems are installed at the source with the help of ducts and pipes in order to prevent the mixing of harmful and fresh air together. The major objective for the installation of industrial exhaust systems in industry workplace is to have a clean and contamination-free environment for the workers to feel safe and work efficiently.

Key Takeaways

Industrial exhaust systems are majorly used to stabilize the amount of heat generated at the workplace by eliminating warm air and removing contaminated air in order to keep internal pressure and temperature intact and at a safe level at the same time.

There are two types of industrial exhaust systems: general industrial exhaust systems and local industrial exhaust systems. They are both used for different applications. Local industrial exhaust systems are considered to be more effective, dependable, and efficient than general industrial systems.

Global industrialization in sectors such as chemicals & materials, textiles, and automotives have created lucrative growth for steel products and electrical equipment which in return are expected to fuel the growth of industrial exhaust systems.

Several regulations and norms imposed by government authorities in various countries continue to propel the demand for industrial exhaust systems, and thus the market is broadening.

There are plenty of factors that are expected to create significant opportunities for the industrial exhaust system market such as improved vehicle production, elevated vehicle sales, and increased global industrialization. In addition to that, a major industry trend is the increased use of non-noble metals in the production of industrial exhaust systems.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the industrial exhaust system market are focusing on improving product quality and enhancing global sales. In order to gain a competitive advantage in the industry, emerging industries are working on notable developments and releasing new products.

More Insights into the Industrial Exhaust System Market

The North American region is expected to dominate the industrial exhaust system market by accounting for a total market revenue of 19.3% in 2022. With the growth of automotive manufacturers, demand for industrial exhaust systems is also on a hike.

Several companies in North America are manufacturing high-performance industrial exhaust systems to assist them to increase their vehicle's efficiency and utilize them at maximum efficiency to improve their performance and efficiency. Owing to the surging popularity of electric vehicles, the North American region will present significant growth opportunities.

According to the reports of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the United Kingdom is considered to be the 13th largest automobile manufacturer in the world and the fourth largest in Europe in terms of volume. Due to the increased adoption of low-emission vehicles, the region is likely to see growth in this market.

A significant rise in disposable income in various segments of society has led to the widespread adoption of industrial exhaust systems in Europe's developed economies, such as Italy, the Netherlands, and France, which will influence the industrial exhaust market in Europe.

According to the FMI analysis, Europe is expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities by accounting for a total of 16.8% of the revenue of the global industrial exhaust system market. Because of the region's rising emission level, strict government policies are expected to auger growth in the market.

Key Segments Covered in the Industrial Exhaust Systems Market Report

Industrial Exhaust Systems Market by Type:

General Industrial Exhaust Systems

Local Industrial Exhaust Systems

Industrial Exhaust Systems Market by End Use Industry:

Exhaust Systems for the Oil and Gas industry

Exhaust Systems for the Chemical Industry

Exhaust Systems for the Metal and Mining Industry

Exhaust Systems for the Textile industry

Exhaust Systems for the Automobile Industry

Exhaust Systems for Other Industries

Industrial Exhaust Systems Market by Region:

North America Industrial Exhaust Systems Market

Latin America Industrial Exhaust Systems Market

Europe Industrial Exhaust Systems Market

Asia Pacific Industrial Exhaust Systems Market

Middle East & Africa Industrial Exhaust Systems Market

