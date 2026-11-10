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WKN: 898493 | ISIN: US5535301064 | Ticker-Symbol: 98M
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 15:43
104,30 Euro
-1,97 % -2,10
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S&P MidCap 400
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MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
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107,20107,6020:14
107,10107,7020:11
ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 23:02 Uhr
107 Leser
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MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today announced the following upcoming investor events:

Baird 2026 Global Industrial ConferenceStephens Annual Investment Conference
When:November 12, 2026November 18, 2026
Attendees:Martina McIsaac, President & CEO
Jahida Nadi, SVP, Sales
Ryan Mills, VP, Investor Relations & Business Development		Martina McIsaac, President & CEO
Rob Kuhns, EVP & CFO
Ryan Mills, VP, Investor Relations & Business Development
Fireside Chat:Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:40 a.m. CSTWednesday, November 18, 2026, at 10:15 a.m. CST

A real-time audio webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website at https://investor.mscdirect.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available after the conclusion of each fireside chat and can be accessed on the MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website.

# # #

Contact Information

Investors:
Ryan Mills, CFA
VP, Investor Relations & Business Development
Rmills@mscdirect.com

Media:
Leah Kelso
VP, Communications & Sales Enablement
Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and production fastener and hardware products and services. With approximately 2.5 million products, industry-leading inventory management and supply chain solutions, and more than 80 years of experience, we help customers improve productivity, profitability, and operational performance.

Our team of over 7,000 associates partners closely with customers across industries to keep their operations running efficiently today while enabling them with insights and comprehensive solutions to continually rethink, retool, and optimize for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Supply Co.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferen-1249636

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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