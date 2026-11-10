MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today announced the following upcoming investor events:

Baird 2026 Global Industrial Conference Stephens Annual Investment Conference When: November 12, 2026 November 18, 2026 Attendees: Martina McIsaac, President & CEO

Jahida Nadi, SVP, Sales

Ryan Mills, VP, Investor Relations & Business Development Martina McIsaac, President & CEO

Rob Kuhns, EVP & CFO

Ryan Mills, VP, Investor Relations & Business Development Fireside Chat: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:40 a.m. CST Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 10:15 a.m. CST

A real-time audio webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website at https://investor.mscdirect.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available after the conclusion of each fireside chat and can be accessed on the MSC Industrial Supply Co. Investor Relations website.

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Contact Information

Investors:

Ryan Mills, CFA

VP, Investor Relations & Business Development

Rmills@mscdirect.com Media:

Leah Kelso

VP, Communications & Sales Enablement

Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and production fastener and hardware products and services. With approximately 2.5 million products, industry-leading inventory management and supply chain solutions, and more than 80 years of experience, we help customers improve productivity, profitability, and operational performance.

Our team of over 7,000 associates partners closely with customers across industries to keep their operations running efficiently today while enabling them with insights and comprehensive solutions to continually rethink, retool, and optimize for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Supply Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferen-1249636