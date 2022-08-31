Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced today that it has been named a finalist 15 times across 12 categories in the European Contact Centre Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs) 2022 as it marks its 22nd year of the competition.

The ECCCSAs are the longest-running and largest awards programme in the customer contact industry, which recognises organisations across Europe that are leading the way in delivering exceptional service to customers.

As a global leader in the customer experience sector, Sitel Group offers a wide range of products and solutions for its more than 700 customers and delivers more than 8 million experiences every day. After a thorough judging process, the company's innovation within the CX industry has been recognised in a range of categories, including:

Sitel UK Most Effective Management of Peak Demand Finalist

Sitel UK Most Effective Employee Engagement Approach Finalist

Sitel UK Royal Mail Group Redirection Complaints Automation Programme Most Effective Automation Implementation Finalist

Sitel UK and OVO Most Effective Application of Technology (CX) Finalist

Sitel UK HS2 Best BPO Partnership (Small) Finalist

Sitel Spain Havaianas Multilingual Customer Service Best Multilingual Customer Service Finalist

Sitel Spain Madrid MAXhub Best New Contact Centre Finalist

Sitel Group (Sitel Portugal, Sitel Greece Sitel Spain) Best Pan-European Contact Centre Operation Finalist

Sitel Portugal Automobile Industry Best Customer Experience Redesign Finalist

Sitel Portugal GoPro Best Small Customer Service Team Finalist

Sitel Portugal Vivino Best Small Customer Service Team Finalist

Sitel Portugal GoPro Best Multilingual Customer Service Finalist

Sitel Portugal Maria Bot Most Effective Application of Technology (EX) Finalist

Sitel Portugal Compliance team Best Supporting Team (Customer) Finalist

Sitel Portugal Insurances Campaign Most Effective Automation Implementation Finalist

"We are so honored to have been named finalists for 12 categories in the European Contact Centre Customer Service Awards," said Olivier Camino, Global COO at Sitel Group. "This recognition is a testament to the human-centric CX solutions we have been able to produce for brands all over the world throughout our decades-long journey, as well as our unwavering commitment to uplifting the employee experience at the heart of our organization".

Learn more about the ECCCSAs here and for more information about Sitel Group, visit sitel.com.

About Sitel Group

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands' unique vision and goals, we ask "what if?" applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 160,000 people around the globe working from home or from one of our CX hubs we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

