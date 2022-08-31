China's Arctech has opened a 3 GW solar tracker factory in India that will produce all of the major components of its solar tracker products.From pv magazine India Arctech, a China-based solar tracking specialist, has started production at its first joint venture manufacturing base in India. Jash Energy, the joint venture, has a solar tracker factory with an annual production capacity of 3 GW in Mundra, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The factory spans more than 16 acres of land and will produce all major components for Arctech solar tracker products. The factory is modeled after Arctech's existing ...

