COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank HyPfe 2032

31 August 2022

Commerzbank AG

EUR benchmark Fixed Rate Mortgage Covered Bond due 2032

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45W99 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000 Description: 2.25% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 1 September 2032 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

DekaBank

Erste Bank

Natixis

RBC Capital Markets

