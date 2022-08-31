Global DevOps Market Expected to Register $23,362.8 Million and Grow at 22.9% CAGR in the 2020 to 2027 Forecast Timeframe | Report [207-Pages] by Research Dive

Global DevOps market is expected to grow by 2027 due to rising technological advancements in DevOps systems. On-premise deployment sub-segment to be highly lucrative. Market in the North America region predicted to witness more growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the global DevOps market will register a revenue of $23,362.8 million and grow at 22.9% CAGR during the 2020 to 2027 forecast timeframe.





Dynamics of the DevOps Market

Drivers: The rising demand for advanced technologies by enterprises to run core operations smoothly and maintain their scalability and efficiency is the major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the global DevOps market during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, growing need for fast and constant application delivery systems among organizations is predicted to further boost the market growth by 2027.

Opportunities: Continuous integration of innovative tools and technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to offer and scalable reliable DevOps solutions to businesses is projected to create abundant growth opportunities for the global DevOps market during the analysis years.

Restraints: Technical difficulties associated with DevOps platforms is the prime hampering factor for the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the DevOps Market

The outbreak of the devastating Covid-19 catastrophe has had a positive impact on the global DevOps market unlike most industries. Strict lockdowns and travel bans imposed by governments across the globe led to the growing demand for implementing advanced cloud systems and platforms to enhance business growth and support remotely working schedules. Additionally, enterprises began switching to digital transformation services to restart their businesses and emphasize on secured IT infrastructures. These factors boosted the overall market growth during the pandemic stress and the market is predicted to further flourish in the upcoming years.

Segments of the DevOps Market

The report has divided the global DevOps market into multiple segments based on solution, deployment, end-user, and region.

By solution, the lifecycle management services sub-segment is estimated to have a significant growth rate during the 2020-2027 forecast period. The estimated growth rate is mainly attributed to the growing demand for DevOps-based lifecycle management solutions by enterprises to support their business management. These services are also used to manage the entire lifecycle of a software application, thus bolstering the sub-segment's growth by 2027.





By deployment, the on-premise sub-segment of the global DevOps market is anticipated to have a noteworthy growth rate of 19.6% CAGR during the analysis timeframe due to the increasing demand for on-premise based DevOps systems. These on-premise systems offer complete and comprehensive control over the organization software designing and development operations. These factors are expected to propel the sub-segment's growth by 2027.





By end-user, the large enterprises sub-segment is predicted to have a prominent growth rate of 24.1% CAGR during the forecast period due to their rising demand for highly efficient DevOps platforms to optimize their enterprise operations. Mostly, large enterprises are less agile and must perform highly complex business activities, therefore they require advanced tools for lifecycle management and software development. These factors are projected to uplift the sub-segment's growth by 2027.





By region, the DevOps market in the North America region is estimated to have a dominant market share due to the existence of technically advanced economies like the US and Canada . Moreover, the US is a significant hub for emerging technologies that encourage enterprises to adopt DevOps platforms and services. These factors are anticipated to augment the market development in the North America region during the 2020-2027 forecast years.

Key DevOps Market Players

Some key players of the DevOps market include Cigniti, Broadcom, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Alphabet, and many more. These players are working on building strategies such as product enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market development. - Buy the Full Report Here!

For instance, in July 2022, JFrog Ltd., a liquid software company and the creator of the JFrog DevOps Platform, announced its collaboration with Microsoft Teams platform, a renowned business communication platform, for launching the JFrog app for Microsoft Teams to deliver enterprise-wide visibility into software development events.

The report also sums up many crucial facets of the market including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and newest strategic developments.

