Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on September 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and a replay of the discussion will be accessible via Hess Corporation's website.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at https://www.hess.com/.

Cautionary Statements

This presentation will contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These projections and statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risk factors. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Jay Wilson

(212) 536-8940

jrwilson@hess.com

Media contact:

Lorrie Hecker

(212) 536-8250

lhecker@hess.com