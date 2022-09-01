The Legacy Continues: An exclusive one-to-one with Khabib Nurmagedomov MMA champion raises Pakistan Flood Relief funds in joint venture with Human Appeal

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-famous MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov partners with Class A events and international humanitarian aid charity Human Appeal for two exclusive one-to-one interviews and panel discussions this September.

This joint venture will feature two events, with funds raised going to Human Appeal's emergency aid programme for the current flooding emergency in Pakistan. The first event will be held at The ICC Birmingham on 9th September, followed by London's Excel Centre on the 11th September.

For Khabib's first visit to the UK since becoming the youngest UFC Hall of Famer in the history of the sport and the first Muslim to be inducted, he will give a one-to-one interview, speaking to the public about his childhood, his professional journey in the UFC, his discipline, his faith, and what it takes to become a champion.

These events offer sporting aficionados a unique opportunity to hear Khabib discuss his experiences on a personal level, and to ask him questions about his life and career.

Khabib comments, "I am happy to be back in the UK to meet with sports fans and supporters to share the story of my life journey and sporting career success. We all have moments where we doubt ourselves, but we should remember that the power comes from inside us and this combined with the right mindset and actions can make us unstoppable. This event visit is special for me as it is to support a very worthy cause close to my heart."

Previous sold-out events in the US raised approximately $800,000, supporting causes across the 25 countries where the charity operates.

More information about the event can be found at https://humanappeal.org.uk/events/2022/khabib-nurmagomedov .

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991, and runs targeted poverty relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

Human Appeal does not operate under any other name, there are no alternative versions of the official name and its only official logo is detailed on its website only.