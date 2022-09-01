Global MR Imaging in Neurosurgery Market to Reach $150.5 Million by 2031 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% between 2022 and 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled MR Imaging in Neurosurgery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis.





According to this study, the global MR imaging in neurosurgery market size was $88.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $150.5 million by 2031.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for MR imaging in neurosurgery:

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders requiring surgical intervention

Rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries

Growing demand for intraoperative imaging

Technological advancements in the field of robotics and medical imaging

The detailed study is a compilation of 10 market data tables and 134 figures spread through 176 pages.

Check out the detailed table of content here à

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1353&type=toc

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Swati Sood, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The global MR imaging in neurosurgery is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders requiring surgical intervention, rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries as well as growing demand for intraoperative imaging across countries such as U.S., Germany, Canada, and France."

Make an inquiry before buying àhttps://bisresearch.com/contact-us

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

Company Type 1: Established Companies

Siemens Healthineers AG

General Electric Company

Profound Medical Corporation

Brainlab AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Fujifilm Corporation

Canon Inc.

Fonar Corporation

Hyperfine Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Esaote S.p.A

Deerfield Management

Monteris Medical Corporation

Company Type 2: Emerging Companies

AiM Medical Robotics

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

FAULHABER

Promaxo Inc. (neuro42, Inc.)

Synaptive Medical

Recent Developments in the Global MR Imaging in Neurosurgery Market

In June 2022 , Hyperfine Inc. announced its expansion in Australia and New Zealand with medical device registration and notification.

, Hyperfine Inc. announced its expansion in and with medical device registration and notification. In June 2022 , Hyperfine Inc. received clearance from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its two new imaging sequences.

, Hyperfine Inc. received clearance from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its two new imaging sequences. In May 2022 , Koninklijke Philips N.V. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its latest breakthrough high-performance MR 7700 system.

, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its latest breakthrough high-performance MR 7700 system. In April 2022 , FAULHABER integrated with a new subsidiary, named, Präzisionsdrehteile (PDT) GmbH from Nürtingen.

, FAULHABER integrated with a new subsidiary, named, Präzisionsdrehteile (PDT) GmbH from Nürtingen. In March 2022 , AiM Medical Robotics raised $3.4 million in seed financing to advance neurosurgery with MRI-compatible robotics.

, AiM Medical Robotics raised in seed financing to advance neurosurgery with MRI-compatible robotics. In February 2022 , Esaote S.p.A received FDA approval of the magnifico open MRI system.

Conventional MR Imaging Devices are Expected to be the Leading Preference

The global MR imaging in neurosurgery market is broadly classified into conventional and robotic-assisted MR imaging devices in terms of type. Conventional MR imaging devices had the major share of the market in 2021, and according to this report from BIS Research, the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period 2022-2031.

However, with respect to the compound annual growth rate, it is the robotic-assisted MR imaging devices that are expected to lead during the same forecast period.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

This exclusive report on the global MR imaging in neurosurgery market will help in the following ways:

Aid in the development of advanced technologies and solutions used in MR imaging in neurosurgery

Aid in understanding the regulatory scenario of the market in different regions

Aid in understanding the patent trend of the market

Aid in targeting end users for increasing the adoption of MR imaging in neurosurgery

Support in analyzing the market opportunities

Help to understand the competitive positioning of the key companies in the market

Request a FREE sample of this report here à

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1353&type=download

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market

Global Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them with specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

+1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Get Expert Insights @ https://community.insightmonk.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg