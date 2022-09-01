Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2022) - Mister Plumber, a longtime provider of plumbing services in Toronto, announces the expansion of its services to include trenchless sewer pipe replacement.

"Trenchless sewer pipe replacement is a cutting-edge technology that allows us to replace sewer pipes without having to dig a trench," said Vlad Bartkov, Owner of Mister Plumber. "This is a much safer and more effective method than traditional pipe replacement, and we're excited to be able to offer it to our customers."

For more information about Mister Plumber and its services, please visit https://www.misterplumber.ca.

About Mister Plumber:

Mister Plumber is a licensed, Toronto-based plumbing company that has been providing quality plumbing services to the Greater Toronto Area since 2004. Its services include everything from drain cleaning and repair to water main service and installation, from sump pumps and backwater valves to pipe lining and replacement. Its Toronto plumbing service is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

