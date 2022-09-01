DON'T NOD: DON'T NOD launches its brand-new narrative game, Gerda: A Flame in Winter on Nintendo Switch and PC

Launch trailer revealed

Paris, September 1st, 2022 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops and publishes video games, and PortaPlay are excited to announce the launch of their brand-new narrative RPG-lite game, Gerda: A Flame in Winter today.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam (PC) with a launch discount of 10% for the first week to complement the release.

Watch the launch trailer: https://youtu.be/N23Pd_wmxts

Set during the German occupation of Denmark in World War II, players walk the path of Gerda Larsen, a nurse who must come to terms with the fact that she can no longer continue living her life as before. She is forced to act on the changes war brings to her front door.

Gerda is not a typical hero, and this is not a typical war game. This fateful story begins not on the front lines, but in the small village of Tinglev where Gerda was born and raised. To save her husband arrested by the Gestapo, the good-natured nurse has no weapons to wield and no army to speak of, relying instead on herself and her knowledge of the village and its people.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter is a meaningful narrative game inspired by real life events and real civilians who tried to stand up to oppression in any way they could during the German occupation of Denmark. Players will be challenged with moral dilemmas as Gerda attempts to navigate a much more complicated world, now full of dangerous situations and difficult choices, while trying to remain true to herself.

How far would you go to protect your loved ones?

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD, says: "We are honored to have supported PortaPlay in bringing this crucial story to life today. Gerda: A Flame in Winter is the very first Intellectual Property we are publishing that has been developed externally. This creation is very much aligned with our editorial strategy, and we feel that it has that special 'DON'T NOD DNA'.

Hans Von Knut Skovfoged, CEO and Creative Director at PortaPlay, shares: "We are beyond excited to finally put Gerda: A Flame in Winter into everybody's hands today and we can't wait to hear what players think about the game. This title is very important to us, so we really hope they like it. It is inspired by true stories of those civilians who tried their best to face some of the struggles during World War II, including my own grandmother, member of the Resistance at the time. We are thankful to DON'T NOD for believing in Gerda and supporting us on this journey to tell this intimate story."



Gerda: A Flame in Winter is available now, at 10% off, on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

