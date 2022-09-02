US scientists have discovered a lead-free perovskite material with ferroelectric properties that can be used in solar cells. The perovskite compound was grown from cesium germanium tribromide and initial analysis shows that it produces ferroelectricity.Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have developed a perovskite-structured ferroelectric compound that might be suitable for the production of lead-free perovskite photovoltaic cells. "The new ferroelectric material - which is grown in the lab from cesium germanium tribromide (CsGeBr3 or CGB) - opens ...

