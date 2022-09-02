New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - New York-based Roadway Moving has revealed plans to continue its expansion across the US. After experiencing a significant rise in demand for its unique approach to relocation, the firm is opening up new offices in strategic locations throughout the nation. The company places a key emphasis on a highly customer-focussed approach, with an array of offerings including customized wrapping, transportation, assembly and installation services.

As part of its announcement, Roadway Moving is committing to providing local, statewide and international moving services, with storage facilities in New York and Los Angeles. The increased popularity of remote working led to an influx of migrants to the sunnier climes of Florida and the West Coast. Triggered by unemployment, high costs and the shift towards remote working, many people moved from cities in favor of a quieter, small-town lifestyle. A number of New Yorkers used Roadway Moving for this pandemic relocation, leading the firm to set up a new office in Los Angeles a year ago. The company now also has offices in Philadelphia and South Florida, and senior officials at the company underline their plans to expand to other locations.

The average US citizen moves almost twelve times in their lifetime, while three million people make a cross-state move each year. Roadway Moving's increasingly nationwide services underline the company's objective of streamlining the relocation process for as many Americans as possible, rather than only helping those in New York.

Commenting on the company's expansion plans, Ross Sapir, President of Roadway Moving said, "We are expanding to places that have a high demand for our services, whether they are looking to make a local, interstate or long-distance move. For example, Philadelphia is incredibly vibrant and offers plenty of scope for our services, as there are students and young professionals moving there. Similarly, due to high rents and property prices in California, many people are moving from California to Colorado; this is why we are now offering our moving and storage services in Los Angeles. We offer our customers a relocation service that makes moving a reason to celebrate as they settle peacefully into their new homes and offices, rather than being a source of stress."

