Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 2 September 2022 it repurchased 170,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 160.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 36,175,775.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 36,175,775 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 72,178,782.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

2 September 2022