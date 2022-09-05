Vitiligo Treatment Market Size Worth US$ 2.42 Billion With CAGR of 6.14% from 2022 to 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global vitiligo treatment market is expected to clock US$ 2.42 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period. As high incidence of the disease is noted along with commercialization with evolved treatments.This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "vitiligo treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030."





Vitiligo Treatment Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.42 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2.42 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 6.14% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2021 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Treatment, Disease Type, End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Vitiligo is characterized by diminishing pigment cells, as a result of which, the skin, hair, and mucous membranes covering various parts of the body may develop discolored patches. Vitiligo can be triggered by neurogenic factors, genetic inheritance, and destruction of melanocytes. Many innovative drugs in the market since a noticeable growth is seen in the incidences of vitiligo treatment. For instance, JAK inhibitors are used in vitiligo. These inhibitors have the ability to decrease gamma interferon that is linked to cell mediated immunity. Other treatments include stem cells which is used as targeted treatment for vitiligo. The mainstream vitiligo treatment involves topical corticosteroids (CSs), the modification of immune response is thought to be the cause of corticosteroids effectiveness.

Market Drivers

The increasing frequency of vitiligo is due to genetic causes, in addition to serious skin issues including sunburn and exposure to powerful chemicals. Notable growth in prevalence of vitiligo and the increased development of novel medications are the main factors driving the global market for vitiligo treatment.

Excerpts from 'by Treatment'

The global market for vitiligo treatment is divided into three categories based on the method of treatment: topical therapy, surgery, and light therapy. The market has been dominated by the light treatment category. Light therapy is among the most effective vitiligo treatments. The body produces more vitamin D when exposed to UV light from light therapy, which could lead to skin depigmentation. When combined with calcineurin inhibitors or corticosteroids, this treatment method is more successful. Currently, nbUVB (narrowband ultraviolet-B light) is the most preferred therapy option for those with vitiligo. This procedure is generally safe, but the results take time because it must be completed two to three times a week in a dermatology clinic. In the forecast period, it is also anticipated that other categories, such as surgical procedures and topical therapies, will experience considerable growth. Surgical therapies have the ability to treat substantial hypopigmented areas. The first line of treatment for this disorder is topical treatment creams containing the anti-inflammatory medicines, such as corticosteroids which may slow the progression of vitiligo or promote the formation of melanocytes. Because vitiligo necessitates a potent corticosteroid combination, dermatologists routinely evaluate corticosteroid use when it is provided.

Excerpts from 'by Disease Type'

The global vitiligo treatment market is divided into segmental vitiligo and non-segmental vitiligo based on the basis of disease. The most typical kind of vitiligo is nonsegmental. Non-segmental vitiligo is an autoimmune condition and has a rapid rate of spread. A cross-sectional study of 200 vitiligo patients was also undertaken, and according to the Indian Dermatology Online Journal, 33 of the patients (16.5%) had segmental vitiligo whereas 167 (83.5%) were diagnosed with non-segmental vitiligo. The study also concluded that segmental vitiligo often goes into reduction once the condition has been stable for two years. Non-segmental vitiligo is prone to reactivation, even after lengthy periods of stability.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The global vitiligo treatment market has been divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America has dominated the global market due to factors such as stressful situations, like childbirth, skin injury brought on by chemicals exposure, severe sunburn, or wounds. Furthermore, presence of research and development centers in this region such as vitiligo clinic & research center will contribute to the market expansion. The organization has many tie ups with pharmaceutical companies for the development of new and innovative drugs such as AbbVie Inc. and COMBE Incorporated. The European market is characterized by increased geriatric population which are more prone to the disease due to weakened immune system. Furthermore, increased investments by government bodies can also fuel the market growth. The Asia Pacific market for vitiligo treatment is expected to show lucrative growth in the forecast period due to presence of large population pool, and increased number of clinical trials.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global vitiligo treatment market are

Incyte Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc

Baxter International Inc

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

F. Hoffman La Roche AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Bausch Health Companies Inc

STRATA Skin Sciences

Dermavant Sciences, Inc

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

Bristol - Myers Squibb

- Among others

