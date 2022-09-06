MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI Announces Commercial Launch of HotMPS High-Throughput Sequencing Kit* and Instrument** in Germany

WEHRHEIM, Germany, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI), a global life science leader and innovator, has announced the commercial availability of its innovative HotMPS reagents* and sequencing instrument** in Germany as of 9 August 2022.

"We are delighted to be bringing our proven DNBSEQTM technology to customers and partners in Germany once again," said Dr. Yong Hou, General Manager of MGI Europe and Africa. "From the European 1+Million Genomes Initiative to genomeDE strategy, Germany has made rapid advances in promoting and implementing genomic medicine in recent years. The launch of our new HotMPS chemistry* in Germany, which we consider our most important European market, marks another big step for MGI in terms of supporting this high-potential market and expanding our local presence beyond our hugely successful automation business."

Further details regarding the German launch will be communicated during the 17th Annual Meeting of the International Conference of Genomics (ICG-17) in Riga, with registration for livestream available here. Meanwhile, the DNBSEQ-G400** sequencing platform (for HotMPS exclusively) will be presented at MEDICA 2022 on 14-17 November in Düsseldorf. MGI will also attend the 32nd GfH Annual Meeting on 15-17 March 2023 in Kassel as a sponsor.

The innovative HotMPS* sequencing chemistry has been developed to be used on MGI's DNBSEQ-G400** sequencer and was first rolled-out in selected countries at the end of April. Data generated by end users using this new chemistry* was later presented during the 55th European Human Genetics (ESHG) Conference in Vienna on 11 June. A recording of the April launch can be found here.

Built upon the combinatorial Probe Anchor Synthesis (cPAS) technology found in MGI's proprietary DNBSEQ technology, HotMPS* demonstrates low error rate, low duplication rate, and low index hopping, while achieving fundamental breakthroughs in the nucleotides and enzymes used in the sequencing process. This new chemistry* has significant advantages of stronger signal, less systematic sequence-based errors and is compatible with commonly used library preparation methods.

"MGI's DNBSEQTM technology has made numerous ambitious research projects possible in our laboratories," said Prof. Olaf Rieß, Head of the Institute of Medical Genetics and Applied Genomics at The University of Tübingen. "As our trusted partner, we are excited about MGI's HotMPS chemistry* arriving in Germany and the new research advances it will enable."

MGI stands by its commitment to building core tools and technology*** to lead life science through intelligent innovation. With a team of salespeople, Field Application Specialists and Field Service Engineers based in the newly-opened Wehrheim office ready to support the installation of the new sequencers, MGI looks forward to empowering its customers and fulfilling their sequencing needs by delivering performance, quality, availability, and affordability.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), an affiliate of BGI Group, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production and sales of sequencing instruments***, reagents***, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. As of December 2020, MGI has a footprint that spans across more than 70 countries and regions, serves over 1,000 international users and employs more than 1,700 professionals globally, around 33% of which are R&D personnel. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Remarks:

The HotMPS sequencing reagent can only be used with MGI's sequencer whose software has been configured for HotMPS, and will not work effectively with MGI's sequencer whose software has not been properly configured for HotMPS. Use of these reagents with sequencers whose software has not been configured for HotMPS will invalidate any warranty which may have been provided by MGI, and any liability for intellectual property infringement arising from the use of such reagents is excluded from any IP indemnity.

MGI's sequencer whose software has been configured for HotMPS MUST be used in conjunction with MGI's HotMPS sequencing reagent, and MUST NOT be used with MGI's CoolMPS or StandardMPS reagents (or with any reagents containing a 3'O-azidomethyl blocking group). This is important because (i) such sequencers will not work effectively with MGI's CoolMPS or StandardMPS reagents (or with any reagents containing a 3'O-azidomethyl blocking group); and (ii) the use of such reagents will give rise to the risk of patent infringement proceedings. Use of MGI's CoolMPS or StandardMPS reagents (or with any reagents containing a 3'O-azidomethyl blocking group) with such sequencers will invalidate any warranty which may have been provided by MGI, and any liability for intellectual property infringement arising from the use of such reagents is excluded from any IP indemnity.

*This sequencing reagent is only available in selected countries.

**This sequencer is only available in selected countries, and its software has been specially configured to be used in conjunction with MGI's HotMPS sequencing reagents exclusively.

***Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria and Romania. No purchase orders for StandardMPS products will be accepted in the USA until after January 1, 2023.