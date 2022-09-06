DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market to Register Positive Growth at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market is anticipated to increase due to factors such as increased awareness of PF-ILD along with the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2022-2032) in the 7MM markets.

DelveInsight's Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan].





Key Takeaways from the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 4,205 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 322K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol- Myers Squibb along with IPF-specific PF-ILD like Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , FibroGen, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., United Therapeutics, Vicore Pharma AB , and others are developing novel progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease drugs that can be available in the progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market in the upcoming years.

along with IPF-specific PF-ILD and others are developing novel progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease drugs that can be available in the progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market in the upcoming years. The progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease therapies in the pipeline include BI 1015550, BMS-986278 along with IPF-specific PF-ILD drugs like Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), PLN-74809, Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), C21 (VP01) , and others.

along with IPF-specific PF-ILD drugs like and others. The increase in progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market size is a direct consequence of the increasing prevalent population of PF-ILD along with the upcoming therapies in the 7MM.

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Overview

Progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease (PF-ILD) are a group of interstitial lung diseases (ILD) that share a clinical phenotype of accelerated respiratory failure, frequent disease exacerbation, and earlier mortality.

Idiopathic interstitial pneumonia such as non-specific interstitial pneumonia and unclassifiable interstitial pneumonia, inhalation lung diseases such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonia, and connective tissue disease-associated ILD such as rheumatoid arthritis-related ILD, SSc-related ILD, and sarcoidosis are all examples of PF-ILDs.

The differential diagnosis of ILDs requires a multidisciplinary approach, usually involving pulmonologists, radiologists, and pathologists. The evaluations include clinical presentation, specific history assessment, smoking status, lung function evaluation, serological test results, imaging, and, if required, lung biopsy.

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approximately 322Kprogressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the 7MM countries, the US had the highest prevalence of PF-ILD in 2021.

The progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of ILD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ILD

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ILD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PF-ILD

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market

PF-ILD treatments that act on the fibrotic pathway are required to slow the progression of fibrosis. This justifies further research into pirfenidone and nintedanib, both of which have been shown to slow disease progression in IPF patients. Other than IPF, there are few treatment options for advanced fibrotic ILD. Pirfenidone use in PPF patients is associated with a statistically significant reduction in disease progression and protection of lung function.

Corticosteroids, except nintedanib and pirfenidone, are commonly used as first-line therapies for ILDs other than IPF, but there is little evidence to support their efficacy in ILD treatment. Except for acute exacerbations, international guidelines for IPF treatment strongly recommend corticosteroid monotherapy.

Other therapies used as second-line treatment for SSc-ILD included cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, and mycophenolate mofetil, which were used by 18%, 16%, and 13% of physicians surveyed, respectively.

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

BI 1015550: Boehringer Ingelheim

BMS-986278: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

PRM-151 (RG6354): Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PLN-74809: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil): United Therapeutics

C21 (VP01): Vicore Pharma AB

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics

The growing prevalence of PF-ILD worldwide, due to delayed accurate diagnosis and the lack of curative treatment options for ILDs, is likely to increase the demand for treatment options in the progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market. As a result, the revenue-progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases market may increase in the coming years.

Moreover, the current ILD biomarker research demonstrates that the identified biomarkers' activities are useful for diagnosing, prognosis, and treating ILD patients with progressive phenotypes. This trend is expected to strengthen the future progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market.

Furthermore, the lack of curative therapies with fewer side effects may open up progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market space for emerging therapies, as currently approved therapies cannot reverse the disease and have associated side effects. Additionally, due to limited development in the mechanism of action of upcoming therapies, investors have a great opportunity to develop novel emerging therapies in the progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market.

However, the availability of supportive therapies with higher tolerability and cost-effectiveness may impede the market acceptance of progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease of approved drugs. Many emerging products' clinical development has been hampered by significant challenges, such as a lack of sensitive clinical outcomes, suitable biomarkers, and difficulty in recruiting subjects, resulting in project delays or cancellations, thus hindering the growth of the progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market.

Moreover, clinical development failure weakens the emerging pipeline. Many drugs have been withdrawn due to clinical challenges in later stages, implying that current emerging drugs may fail. They will disrupt progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease market growth if it happens. Furthermore, as the disease etiology is complex and most of the disease pathology is unknown, drug development for PF-ILD is jeopardized.

Scope of the Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, FibroGen, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., United Therapeutics, Vicore Pharma AB, and others

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, FibroGen, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., United Therapeutics, Vicore Pharma AB, and others Key Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies : BI 1015550, BMS-986278, Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), PLN-74809, Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), C21 (VP01), and others

: BI 1015550, BMS-986278, Pamrevlumab, PRM-151 (RG6354), PLN-74809, Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), C21 (VP01), and others Therapeutic Assessment: Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Diseases Market Dynamics: Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market drivers and barriers

Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Key Insights 2. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment and Management 7. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Analysis 12. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers 16. Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

