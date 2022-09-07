Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Kaufrausch durch Sony Music, Universal Music und Warner Bros.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899738 ISIN: FI0009002943 Ticker-Symbol: RATV 
Tradegate
06.09.22
08:10 Uhr
2,060 Euro
+0,030
+1,48 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAISIO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAISIO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0302,05515:15
2,0302,05515:00
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2022 | 14:05
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 07, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 208534)

Correction: the total number of each share has been corrected in the
identifiers. 

A total of 2,858 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with
the old B-shares of Raisio Oyj as of September 08, 2022. 



Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share:

Trading code:RAIKV
ISIN code: FI0009800395
Orderbook id: 24335
Number of shares: 30,913,766

Trading code: RAIVV
ISIN code: FI0009002943
Orderbook id: 24336
Number of shares: 134,235,264

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
RAISIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.