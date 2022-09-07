Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, SEPTEMBER 07, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 208534) Correction: the total number of each share has been corrected in the identifiers. A total of 2,858 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Raisio Oyj as of September 08, 2022. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share: Trading code:RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 30,913,766 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 134,235,264 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260