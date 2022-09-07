A new SolarReviews survey shows that PV installers are ready for unprecedented growth, following the recent passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act.From pv magazine USA The US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 is law, and with it is the expectation of a new era of unprecedented growth in the solar industry. Inside the massive energy, climate, and tax bill is $600 billion in spending, $370 billion of which is focused on supporting renewable energy buildout and climate resilience. The spending will be supported by closing tax loopholes on ultra-wealthy Americans and corporations. The IRA mandates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...