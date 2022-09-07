Gradiant, a global solutions provider and developer for cleantech water, was named 7th in the world in the Real Leaders ECO Innovation Awards 2022 for companies creating positive environmental impact, and received a Great Place to Work award for its Singapore regional headquarters and Global Technology Labs.

"Our awards from Real Leaders and Great Place to Work are a testament to the innovation culture and sustainability impact of Gradiant," said Anurag Bajpayee, Co-Founder and CEO of Gradiant. "The culture of Gradiant is inspiring, and I couldn't be prouder of our team for achieving this international recognition. This status reaffirms our position as an employer of choice, creating differentiation and a positive work experience for our teams across the world. We look forward to furthering our workplace culture and employee experience efforts using the data from the Great Place to Work survey."

The Real Leaders ECO Innovation award honors companies applying innovative environmental solutions for the greater good. It is an annual global ranking of companies that drive environmental impact in all major sectors of the economy. Gradiant ranked 7th in the world for its proprietary Carrier Gas Extraction (CGE) technology that was used to deliver sustainable water solutions for a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical brand owner in Singapore. Gradiant's CGE process effectively mimics the rain cycle to treat industrial wastewater using thermodynamic processes and resulted in a 96% water recovery rate and up to 30% capital expenditures and 40% operating cost savings compared to competitor technologies.

Gradiant Singapore was named a Great Place to Work for 2022 to 2023, chosen from anonymous employee surveys. Great Place to Work is an independent research and consulting firm, and its certification process considers more than 60 elements of the overall job experience. Eighty percent (80%) of employees at Gradiant say it's a great place to work, compared to only 53% of employees at a typical Global company. Eighty-eight percent (88%) of employees said they felt a sense of pride in their work, and 86% believe management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

"Our company was built with the purpose of solving the world's most important water challenges," said Prakash Govindan, Co-Founder and COO of Gradiant. "Singapore is our regional headquarters and home to our Global Technology Labs, a one-of-its-kind in the industry where our engineers rapidly translate innovations from bench-scale to commercialization. We are honored to have our innovation culture recognized in these awards and remain committed to fostering a work environment in which team members partner with our customers to do the best work of their lives. Thriving employees increase business performance and create market-leading customer experiences."

Gradiant, a 2022 "Water Technology Company of the Year" by Global Water Intelligence, is growing its teams throughout its global offices. Open positions may be found at Gradiant's Careers page.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a global solutions provider and developer of cleantech water projects for advanced water and wastewater treatment. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions, powered by the top minds in water, Gradiant serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries. Gradiant was founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and is uniquely positioned to address the world's increasing challenges created by industrialization, population growth, and water stress. Today, with over 450 employees, Gradiant operates from its global headquarters in Boston, regional headquarters and global technology labs in Singapore, and offices across twelve countries. For more information, please visit www.gradiant.com.

