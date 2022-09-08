Claim Your ERC Recovery has launched an updated federal tax credit application service to help employers claim their maximum allowable pandemic relief funds.

Bayonne, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - 'Claim Your ERC Recovery' has launched an updated application process that connects employers with Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) specialist accountants, allowing them to claim their rebates in 15 minutes. The ERTC is providing billions of dollars in tax credits to small and medium-sized business owners that were affected by the recent pandemic.

More information about 'Claim Your ERC Recovery' and the fast rebate service can be found at https://claimyourercrecovery.com

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/136358_9ab648b224b1d88e_001full.jpg

By partnering with a firm of ERTC specialist accountants that work exclusively on pandemic relief fund claims, 'Claim Your ERC Recovery' has been able to launch its updated 15 Minute Refund program. The company's new service is available to all American business owners with 5 W-2 employees.

The latest fast rebate service allows employers to have their claims and paperwork completed by a specialist CPA team, with a guarantee that they will receive the maximum allowable rebate for their business. While individual rebates will vary, eligible employers can claim up to $26,000 per employee.

Since it was first created in 2020, the ERTC program has been amended several times, and the eligibility requirements have been expanded. To determine if they qualify, employers can take an updated eligibility test on the company's website, with no cost and no obligation.

The updated eligibility assessment takes into account all the newest program requirements and can be completed in approximately one minute. The assessment requires no proprietary business information, and eligible employers will receive a link to a secure server where they can complete their claims.

The new 15 Minute Refund program includes new updates to the ERTC that allow non-profit organizations, startups, and new businesses to claim pandemic relief funds. It also allows employers that have already received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to maximize their ERTC claims.

The new application does not entail upfront costs - and any business that does not qualify or does not receive a rebate, will not be charged. Every claim will also include audit-proof documentation drawn up by the ERTC specialist team.

More information about the 15 Minute Refund program and ERTC rebates can be found at https://claimyourercrecovery.com

