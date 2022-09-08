The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that the deployment of 600 million heat pumps by 2030 could cover 20% of the annual heating requirements of buildings throughout the world.The International Energy Agency (IEA) says in a new report that the number of heat pumps installed in buildings throughout the world will rise from 180 million units in 2020 to around 600 million in 2030. Solar and wind power are expected to produce 40% of electricity by 2030, and the rising electrification of space heating and cooling will play a major role in those gains. High-efficiency electric heat pumps will ...

