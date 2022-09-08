PV panels cost around €420 ($419) for a small 0.3 kW to 0.5 kW installation in 2021, according to data from service-hiring app Fixando. This year, installation costs have risen by about 40.5% to around €590.Portugal's Fixando platform, a service that facilitates the installation of rooftop PV systems, expects demand for renewables to soar by 180% by the end of this year. Rising gas and electricity prices have led consumers to invest in renewable energy sources, with companies likewise raising prices in the face of unprecedented demand and the lack of a specialized workforce. "The prices charged ...

