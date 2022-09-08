Innovative web3 tech company MetaWin is celebrating its 200th game by offering anyone the chance to win a rare Mutant Ape NFT worth a staggering $30,000.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club #599 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mutant Ape Yacht Club #599 has a number of rare traits, including Golden Brown Fur held by just 6% of the collection and an Army Green background which only 9% have.

Traits that make this NFT truly stand out from its peers are the Sailor Shirt found on just 2% of the group, and most impressively, the Multicoloured Grin Mouth which only 1% of this prestigious group possesses.

This blue-chip NFT has tripled in price in the last year, as it was valued at 6.4ETH in September 2021 and was most recently sold for over 18ETH ($30,000). The high-value prize will be an exciting addition to anyone's collection, whether they hold it or trade it for what will likely be a generous profit.

MetaWin is offering this impressive piece in celebration of its 200th game. The company has been running prize draws on MetaWin.com for the last few months, offering NFTs from noted collections such as Moonbirds, BAYC, Doodles and Genuine Undead.

Each prize draw will provide one lucky winner with a premium NFT, and the company's unique competition mechanics mean that all transactions take place on the blockchain using smart contract technology.

To take part in the giveaway, all participants need to do is connect their MetaMask wallet to the Metawin.com platform and place their entry for this high-value prize.

About MetaWin

MetaWin is an entrepreneurial, Web3-focused technology company founded on the belief that smart contract tech is set for mass adoption and will form an important part of our everyday lives in the future.

The company's goal is to combine its business knowledge and digital advertising expertise with ideas around smart contracts and blockchain technology. They are focused on building exciting products which provide real utility to their end users.

