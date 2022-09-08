Redefine Meat launches in Finland, partnering with MeEat to distribute New-Meat to restaurants nationwide

Plant-based meat manufacturer and distributor, MeEat, will serve as Redefine Meat's Finnish representative, using premium-quality New-Meat to take plant-based meat into the restaurant sector for the first time





Emo, a European-cuisine restaurant in Helsinki , will be the first to serve Redefine Meat's breakthrough Beef and Lamb Flank - available on the menu starting next week

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New-MeatTM pioneer, Redefine Meat, today announces its expansion into Finland, partnering with local plant-based manufacturer and distributor, MeEat, to distribute Redefine Meat's breakthrough plant-based product range to restaurants nationwide. Having been adopted by leading high-end chefs across Europe, the collaboration will provide Finnish restaurants, for the first time, access to plant-based premium cuts and minced products that achieve a level of taste and texture comparable to high-quality animal meat.





As a manufacturer of plant-based meat products for retail, MeEat will adopt Redefine Meat's New-Meat within its portfolio to expand into food service, offering a premium-grade product for the first time to Finnish chefs. The company will start selling Redefine Meat's Beef Flank, Lamb Kebab and Beef Burger immediately, expanding to other products as demand grows.

Mikko Karell, CEO of MeEat comments: "MeEat has been working in the meat industry for over 25 years, so we pride ourselves in knowing meat inside out. What Redefine Meat has achieved with its new technology is incredible - a level of taste and texture that doesn't compromise on the meat-eating experience. For us, New-Meat bridges a gap in our product portfolio by enabling us to address Finland's high-end culinary scene with a premium product for the first time, which will help to further accelerate the country's transition to plant-based."

The first restaurant to serve New-Meat in Finland will be Emo, a European-cuisine restaurant in Helsinki. Available on the menu starting next week is Redefine Meat's Beef Flank steak.

Niko Suomalainen, Executive Chef at Emo, comments: "We're thrilled to be the first restaurant in Finland to offer New-Meat to consumers. It is exciting to expand our plant-based menu to address a growing appetite for meat alternatives. When we were introduced to Redefine Meat's steak products, we were taken aback by the level of meat-like texture and taste. We believe that our customers will enjoy it as much as we do."

Since its commercial launch at the end of last year, New-Meat is now available in over 250 restaurants across Europe - including the UK, Germany, The Netherlands - and Israel. Using a range of breakthrough technologies, ranging from material science to additive manufacturing and artificial intelligence, all Redefine Meat products are made from non-GMO plant-based ingredients. They contain no cholesterol, and do not use any animal or animal by-products.

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO, and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat, concludes: "We're delighted to have MeEat and Emo onboard as partners for our commercial launch in Finland. To have the buy-in of all key stakeholders in the meat supply chain - from meat distributors right to down to restaurants - gives us the ideal platform to roll-out New-Meat across Finland. This is our blueprint for success across Europe, and we will continue to expand into new countries over the coming months."

About Redefine Meat

At Redefine Meat, we love meat. Really, really love meat.

We believe that the world deserves New-Meat, delicious plant-based meat that is good for the environment and kind to animals. Having studied the unique properties of animal meat and perfected cutting-edge technologies, we've developed a wide range of high-quality products that provide the full sensory experience of meat, including flavour profiles, texture and aroma, without compromise.

Our category-defining New-Meat portfolio spans minced meat products and premium whole-muscle cuts, which are proudly served by leading chefs at hundreds of restaurants, hotels and other foodservice locations in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Israel. In Israel, they are also commercially available in retail channels such as butcher shops.

Redefine Meat is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, and has over 200 employees in Israel and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.redefinemeat.com

*All Redefine Meat Ltd. Products are based on non-GMO, plant-based ingredients, are antibiotic and cholesterol free, and do not contain any animal-based ingredients or by-products.





Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894640/Redefine_Finland_MeEat.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894641/Redefine_Finland_Emo.jpg