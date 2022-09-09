Atos International: Atos earns 'Europe's Best Workplaces' certification from Great Place to Work

Press release

Atos earns 'Europe's Best Workplaces' certification from Great Place to Work

Paris, France - September9, 2022- Atos today announces that it has been listed for the first time by Great Place to Work as one of 'Europe's Best Workplaces' in the 2022 annual list. It is ranked 21st position in the multinational company category. In addition to this it has also been listed on Great Place to Work's 'Best Workplaces' lists in Austria, Greece and Poland. This recognition from Great Place to Work acknowledges the company's strong commitment to its employees. This certification is based on direct feedback from all employees, that assesses employee experience via its Trust Index, evaluating Credibility, Respect, Pride, Camaraderie and Fairness.

Atos has Great Place to Work certifications for 13 countries and 12 entities across Europe, and across 32 countries and 42 entities worldwide. With headquarters in France, Atos has 44,500 employees in Europe, spread across 31 countries and a total of 112,000 employees worldwide in 71 countries.

Atos fosters professional development that engages employees' minds, inspires their creativity, and develops careers. The Group offers Atos employees a flexible working environment, which includes offering remote or hybrid work to those who are eligible.

"This certification shows our commitment to developing a positive and supportive work environment - a place where our employees have control of their careers and can develop in an inclusive, creative, responsible and collaborative workplace. We make it our priority to continuously improve our way of working together, covering integration, communication, collaboration, digital support, development, engagement, social responsibility and ultimately employee satisfaction which also leads to improved customer satisfaction."said Paul Peterson, Chief HR Officer, Atos.

"A great workplace is about creating flexible working environments where anyone can thrive, no matter who they are or what they do for the business. Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Europe in 2022!" said Léa Binet-Ferté,Deputy General Manager, Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work identifies the Best Workplaces in Europe by analyzing companies' workplace programs and surveying over half a million employees across multiple countries about the key factors that create great workplaces for all.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists. Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Across all the company size categories (small, medium, large and multinational) the winning lists were drawn from 3000+ organizations, with over 1.4 million employees represented from 21 participating countries. 150 organizations received an award.

To be considered in the Great Place to Work's 'Europe's Best Workplaces' 2022 annual list., companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of its Best Workplaces lists in Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Turkey and United Kingdom during 2021 or early 2022.

Companies rank in three size categories: Small (10-49 employees); Medium (50-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least three national lists in Europe and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

