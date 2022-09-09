Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 
Frankfurt
09.09.22
08:03 Uhr
0,332 Euro
+0,052
+18,57 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
09.09.2022 | 18:25
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 09-Sep-2022 / 16:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting   RM Plc 
rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                            Sanford DeLand Asset 
                                              Management Limited 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                    Leeds, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                            Nortrust Nominees 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                    London, UK 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                  08 September 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                       09 September 2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                   % of voting rights   Total 
                                   through financial    of   Total number of 
                    % of voting rights attached  instruments       both  voting rights of 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)   (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  in %  issuervii 
                                   2)           (8.A + 
                                               8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on   0.00%                         0.00% 83,875,016 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
                    11.27%                        11.27% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
         Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares      Direct         Indirect        Direct             Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)    2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC) 
                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BJT0FF39   0                        0.00% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  0                        0.00% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold           threshold 
CFP SDL UK 
BUFETTOLOGY  0.00%                                    0.00% 
FUND 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will 
be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion Sanford DeLand Asset Management Limited, Leeds, UK 
Date of completion 09 September 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  187278 
EQS News ID:  1439719 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439719&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2022 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
