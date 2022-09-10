Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Angelalign Technology Inc. (HKE: 6699), a leading provider of digital clear aligner orthodontic products and services, released its 2022 interim results (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Report"). As of June 30, 2022, Angelalign Technology Inc. has achieved total revenue of RMB 570.9 million, of which the revenue of its core business of clear aligner orthodontic solutions has increased by 2.6%, a total profit of RMB 73.3 million, and the number of completed cases is 77,200.

The financial report shows that in the first half of 2022, Angelalign Technology Inc. faced an array of external challenges, yet the team held firmly to its original aspiration of "customer-first", making long-term and determined efforts in uncertain situations with dedication to "digital orthodontics" around doctors' needs, so as to further upgrade and refine their clear aligner orthodontic solutions, and help dentists diagnose and treat patients in a stable, easy, efficient, and accurate way.

From the perspective of global market development, the clear aligner market is still a blue ocean. According to the China Insights Consultancy (CIC) Report, from 2015 to 2020, the global clear aligner market increased from USD 4 billion to USD 12.2 billion, with a compound growth rate of 25.3%. Therefore it can be noticed that there are still many business opportunities in both developed and developing countries.

Opportunities are accompanied by challenges, but the clear aligner industry has an exceedingly high threshold. Product portfolio, brand awareness, and customer loyalty, etc., create high barriers for new players to access into the market. As the market leader, Angelalign Technology Inc. has set-up a wide moat thanks to its time-honored case volume, and the number of doctor customers etc, making it extremely difficult for latecomers to surpass the company in face of the barriers. In other words, reliable products and technological services, continuously-evolved innovative solutions, and sophisticated experience and in-depth insights in serving local doctors and patients are critical to drive the market forward.

Hence, Angelalign Technology Inc. has been investing heavily in research and development to lead the industry development with innovations. In the first half of 2022, Angelalign Technology Inc.'s total R&D investment reached RMB 75.4 million, accounting for 13.2% of its revenue.

From the perspective of industry technology, digital clear aligner technology is one of the overriding topics in the dental industry and one of the vital factors driving the innovation and growth of the orthodontic field. With Angelalign Technology Inc.'s active global presence, its innovative clear aligner treatment solutions together with digital products and technologies can efficiently help doctors diagnose and treat different types of patients,thus being able to meet enormous demands in the global orthodontic market.

Li Huamin, founder and CEO of Angelalign Technology Inc., said, "The team will always remain sensitive to the market, actively gain insights into the needs of doctors, and maximize the value of its business model to be fully prepared to actualize the rising potential of the market."

