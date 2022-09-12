With the resurgence of cyber-attacks, which are ever more violent and paralyzing for companies, IKOULA a leading player in the IaaS (Infrastructure As A Service), dedicated servers and outsourcing market is joining forces with ESET a global leader in digital security to offer companies a professional endpoint protection solution against ransomware and zero-day threats.

At a time when cyber-risks must be approached in the same way as all other business risks, IKOULA is strengthening its range of cyber-protection solutions, and now offers to its customers the ESET solution: a solution created to protect all company's workstations from a single interface, whether they are desktop computers, laptops, or mobile devices.

"At ESET, we have made the choice to include in our solutions not only Cloud sandboxing technology that is to say blocking ransomware and zero-day threats but also full disk encryption functionality, as well as advanced multi-layer technology", explains Bruno BONNY, Marketing Director of ESET France. "Protection against cyber-attacks is therefore comprehensive and optimal.

"Companies' cybersecurity needs are constantly increasing", continues Jean-Pascal MACCHI, Managing Director of IKOULA. "By offering our customers ESET solution, we give them the keys to responding to these issues and protecting themselves against the risks that could affect their dedicated servers, but also their other devices, and by extension their activity.

About IKOULA

Pioneer of Cloud Computing since 1998, IKOULA has its own Datacenters in France, as well as two subsidiaries, in Spain and the Netherlands. Placing people at the heart of its activity, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and provides them with teams of experts available 24/7, to advise and support them in the choice of professional IT solutions.

Web hosting, cybersecurity, managed services, Cloud computing or even unified communication thanks to the support of its parent company SEWAN, everything is done to meet the needs of today's and tomorrow's businesses.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET has been providing enterprises across the globe with industry-leading IT security software and services, including endpoint detection and response, encryption and authentication, and comprehensive security services packages. With high-performing, easy-to-use solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes, ESET protects customers from increasingly sophisticated digital threats in an ever-evolving landscape. ESET delivers to the enterprise market the people, expertise, and cutting-edge technology required to keep businesses safe and running without interruption.

